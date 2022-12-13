Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. This inaugural award was created by the NFL to recognize individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work across each of the NFL's 32 club markets. Known as "Coach Cam," Campbell will be recognized this Sunday, Dec. 18 when the Texans face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For over 12 years, Coach Cam has left his mark on Houston's youth and the family sports space through his nonprofit work. He's a servant, sports enthusiast and social entrepreneur who transformed his passion for sports into a career. Campbell currently serves as a Master Trainer for USA Football. He has also been an integral part of the Texans' Youth Football initiatives including Play Safe, Coaches Academy and Youth Football Camps over the past few seasons.

"Being named the Texans' 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award means everything to me," Campbell said. "As a contributor, it's your job to give. You don't give expecting to receive anything, and I believe that we can create a positive impact and some change with the right recognition and resources. There's always more work to be done."

The former NCAA Division I athlete and graduate of University of Houston also launched his own small business in 2017 named Texas Athletics Construction. The mission and purpose of the organization is to build athletic surfaces around the Houston community and to improve the lives of all student athletes.

Campbell and the 31 other Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipients were selected based on their outstanding work in the community and their support for one or more of the key pillars encompassed in the Inspire Change initiative: police-community relations, criminal justice reform, education and economic advancement. Each winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the social justice 501c3 nonprofit organization of their choice courtesy of the NFL Foundation.

Since 2017, the NFL family has provided more than $244 million to 37 national grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations across the country, nearing its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts.