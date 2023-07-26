DeMeco Drops: 'There's a lot of competition that has to go on'

Q. On the expectations for training camp

"My expectations are how much better can we get each and every day. Expectations, they'll take care of themselves, right? Our team is still coming together. We're still trying to identify who our team will be, right? There's a lot of competition that has to go on. We'll see where we are. Expectations, it really doesn't matter because it's about every guy going out and being their best and collectively as a group we'll be exactly where we should be."

Q. What is the balance in your defense making sure the offense gets going?

"Being a head coach, I'm responsible for it all. It's offense, defense, special teams. I don't just turn my eye to the offense or the special teams, right? I make sure I'm available to assist and help out to see how their progress is going on all three phases of the game, not just offense and defense, sometimes forget about the special teams. But Frank [Ross], Bobby, those guys are doing an outstanding job with their units."

Q. Talking about the intimacy you had with the rookies, how important is that in their development?

"One thing with rookies, there's a lot on their plates. They have to come in and they have to adapt very quickly to situations that is new to them, right? It's not just me. It means a lot to me because I care about the guys, first and foremost, as people, as men. But it's also have a great group of veteran guys like we have, those veterans being able to take the rookies to the side and explain some of their pitfalls or some things to watch out for as they go along the way so they don't have to go through the same mistakes."

Q. What are your hopes and expectations for Steven Nelson now that he's here? What were the conversations that led to this point?

"It's great to have Steve here. Steve has been in our mini camp. It's great to have him here. Great presence. He came in, he's a worker. I'm excited to work with Steven. Think he's going to be a really important piece to what we're doing. Thankful to have him here."

Q. When you go around town and you talk to fans, even though the team hasn't done well the past three years, do you notice an excitement or difference?

"Going around town here in Houston, I mean, there's excitement in the city, right? I sense that excitement. I feel it from our fans. Any time I'm able to interact with our fans, which is very important to me to be able to interact with the fans, because they're the people who drive and promote our game. I'm thankful for the support of our fans here in Houston. They're fired up. Every time I see someone, they're excited. They're encouraging to me. They lift me up, right, because I see there's hope. I just want to be able to continue to spurn that hope, drive it along. When we play games at NRG, I want to see that same support for our fans and have it packed out because it means a lot to us."

Q. When you entered, the team was on the rise. Do you draw similarities to that team and the team you're trying to build now?

"That's a good question (smiling). I think the thing I would say similarities is, when I first came in as a rookie, Coach Gary Kubiak, great coach, first year taking over. There was a lot of change, right? You have to implement your style of play, how you want to play, how you want guys to prepare. It takes time to really implement and put your imprint on the team. One thing I remember, the temperature definitely hasn't changed from 2006 (smiling). Still hot, tough practices in Houston. Things a lot of other teams don't have to deal with. There are those outside factors. It's about men coming out, doing their best, working hard. Similarities from 2006 to here in 2003, still a bunch of hungry young men who are looking to go out and give their best for the city of H Town."

Q. On who is calling the defensive plays?

"Right now with the play calling and those things, I'll start off calling the plays and we'll see how that goes."

Q. You mentioned meeting with the rookies over the summer. Were there any kind of first-time ideas beyond that that now you're a head coach you get to implement, work with the team in training camp?

"I mean, with me meeting with the rookies, that was just me letting those guys know at the end of the day I care about them. That's what is the most important thing that came out of that meeting."

Q. The offensive line, how do you see that group kind of come together? What are you most excited about that group?

"With our offensive line, it's all of the guys just being able to gel together, right? The best offensive lines, they work in sync, right? They work as one, right? It takes time to develop that, that chemistry amongst our group. Now to have the guys back, each and every day let's see how much can that chemistry improve, how tighter can these guys get to where they're in sync and operating as one. They're doing an excellent job of protecting in the passing game, but also being able to knock guys off the line of scrimmage and reset the line of scrimmage in the run game. I'm excited about the group. We have really good guys there who are dedicated to their craft."

Q. The philosophy of building a team, start up front?