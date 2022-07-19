Houston Texans announce 2022 home game themes

The Houston Texans today are announcing the themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.
The Texans will kick off their regular season home slate against AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, by donning white-on-white uniforms for the Liberty White Out game on Sunday, Sept. 11.
In a primetime home game, the Texans will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 3 for the team's annual Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm. For the first time during a matchup, the team will wear their new Battle Red Helmets. Additional popular game themes include Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger on Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Kids Day presented by Texas Children's Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. the Tennessee Titans, Salute to Service presented by Bud Light on Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. the Washington Commanders, and Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon will take place at the final regular season game on Sunday, Jan. 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars where fans can win prizes as a part of gameday.
To learn more, visit HoustonTexans.com/Schedule. For Houston Texans ticket information call 832-667-2002.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Theme
|Saturday, Aug. 13
|New Orleans Saints
|7:00 p.m.
|State of Football (NFL Play Football)
|Thursday, Aug. 25
|San Francisco 49ers
|7:15 p.m.
|Texans Care presented by Chevron
|Sunday, Sept. 11
|Indianapolis Colts
|Noon
|Liberty White Out (NFL Kickoff)
|Sunday, Oct. 2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Noon
|Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger (NFL Crucial Catch)
|Sunday, Oct. 30
|Tennessee Titans
|3:05 p.m.
|Kids Day presented by Texas Children's Hospital (NFL PLAY 60)
|Thursday, Nov. 3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7:15 p.m.
|Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|Washington Commanders
|Noon
|Salute to Service presented by Bud Light (NFL Salute to Service)
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|Cleveland Browns
|Noon
|Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai (NFL My Cause, My Cleats)
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Noon
|Homecoming
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Noon
|Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon
