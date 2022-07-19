Houston Texans announce 2022 home game themes

The Texans will kick off their regular season home slate against AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, by donning white-on-white uniforms for the Liberty White Out game on Sunday, Sept. 11.

In a primetime home game, the Texans will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 3 for the team's annual Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm. For the first time during a matchup, the team will wear their new Battle Red Helmets. Additional popular game themes include Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger on Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Kids Day presented by Texas Children's Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. the Tennessee Titans, Salute to Service presented by Bud Light on Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. the Washington Commanders, and Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. the Cleveland Browns.