Houston Texans announce 2022 home game themes

Jul 19, 2022 at 10:15 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans today are announcing the themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.

The Texans will kick off their regular season home slate against AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, by donning white-on-white uniforms for the Liberty White Out game on Sunday, Sept. 11.

In a primetime home game, the Texans will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 3 for the team's annual Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm. For the first time during a matchup, the team will wear their new Battle Red Helmets. Additional popular game themes include Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger on Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Kids Day presented by Texas Children's Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. the Tennessee Titans, Salute to Service presented by Bud Light on Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. the Washington Commanders, and Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon will take place at the final regular season game on Sunday, Jan. 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars where fans can win prizes as a part of gameday.

To learn more, visit HoustonTexans.com/Schedule. For Houston Texans ticket information call 832-667-2002.

Table inside Article
DateOpponentTime (CT)Theme
Saturday, Aug. 13New Orleans Saints7:00 p.m.State of Football (NFL Play Football)
Thursday, Aug. 25San Francisco 49ers7:15 p.m.Texans Care presented by Chevron
Sunday, Sept. 11Indianapolis ColtsNoonLiberty White Out (NFL Kickoff)
Sunday, Oct. 2Los Angeles ChargersNoonPink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger (NFL Crucial Catch)
Sunday, Oct. 30Tennessee Titans3:05 p.m.Kids Day presented by Texas Children's Hospital (NFL PLAY 60)
Thursday, Nov. 3Philadelphia Eagles7:15 p.m.Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm
Sunday, Nov. 20Washington CommandersNoonSalute to Service presented by Bud Light (NFL Salute to Service)
Sunday, Dec. 4Cleveland BrownsNoonDeep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai (NFL My Cause, My Cleats)
Sunday, Dec. 18Kansas City ChiefsNoonHomecoming
Sunday, Jan. 1Jacksonville JaguarsNoonFan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon

2022 Houston Texans Game Themes

