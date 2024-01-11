Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. named AFC Defensive Player of the Month 

Jan 11, 2024 at 11:28 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
Stingley_DPOTM_011124_Screen - 16x9

Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, the NFL announced today. Stingley Jr. becomes just the sixth player in franchise history to earn the honor.

From Weeks 13-18, Stingley Jr. led the NFL with three interceptions, while earning the best defensive and coverage grade among qualifying AFC cornerbacks from Pro Football Focus. He also led the NFL with nine passes defensed during the same time frame, while allowing an incredible 1.7 passer rating when targeted by opposing teams.

In Week 13, Stingley Jr. finished with one tackle, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He tied or led the league outright in both interceptions and passes defensed, while becoming the only player in the NFL to record four interceptions over a three-game stretch. Overall in 2023, the former No. 3 overall selection recorded 39 tackles (28 solo), including one for loss, five interceptions and 13 passes defensed in just 11 starts.

The honor marks the 20th time a Texan has been named Player of the Month and the 11th time a defensive player has garnered the award. This also cements the second Player of the Month honor this season by a Texans player, as QB C.J. Stroud took home AFC Offensive Player of the Month in November.

📸 | Derek Stingley wins AFC Defensive Player of the Month

From Weeks 13-18, Derek Stingley Jr. led the NFL with three interceptions, while earning the best defensive and coverage grade among qualifying AFC cornerbacks from Pro Football Focus. Check out the best photos of the cornerback in those games.

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch/Mike Welsch
A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK
A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK
A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 17th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.
11 / 20

A December 17th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK
A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 20

A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 20

A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK
A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named Week 18 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. The honor comes on the heels of Stroud's game-winning drive to send the club to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.  
news

John Metchie III voted 2023 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Recipients of the prestigious award are selected by a vote of their peers to recognize the superb efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.
news

Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil Named Starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced. 
news

'21: Loyal and True', documentary on Uvalde High School football team, debuts today on ESPN+

ABC News and ESPN Films present the story of the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team's 2022 season, including interviews with Texans involved in post-tragedy recovery. 
news

Houston Texans Foundation launches online auction to commemorate release of new documentary on the Uvalde Coyotes football team's 2022 season 

All proceeds benefit Lives Robbed, an organization formed by families of children lost in the Uvalde massacre.
news

Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Fairbairn's honor comes after his game-winning field goal in the team's 19-16 victory over the Titans in Week 15.
news

Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Singletary's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 22-17 victory over the Broncos in Week 13.
news

Jon Weeks named Houston Texans 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominee

The 2023 winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8.
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

The NFL named Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud the AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November. 
news

Andre Johnson named semifinalist for NFL Hall of Fame

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson was one of 25 modern-era players named as a semifinalist on Tuesday.
news

Rookie DE Dylan Horton to be out for indefinite period of time

Houston Texans Defensive End Dylan Horton released a statement Wednesday afternoon explaining that he would miss an indefinite period of time.
Advertising