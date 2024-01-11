Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. named AFC Defensive Player of the Month 

Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, the NFL announced today. Stingley Jr. becomes just the sixth player in franchise history to earn the honor.

From Weeks 13-18, Stingley Jr. led the NFL with three interceptions, while earning the best defensive and coverage grade among qualifying AFC cornerbacks from Pro Football Focus. He also led the NFL with nine passes defensed during the same time frame, while allowing an incredible 1.7 passer rating when targeted by opposing teams.

In Week 13, Stingley Jr. finished with one tackle, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He tied or led the league outright in both interceptions and passes defensed, while becoming the only player in the NFL to record four interceptions over a three-game stretch. Overall in 2023, the former No. 3 overall selection recorded 39 tackles (28 solo), including one for loss, five interceptions and 13 passes defensed in just 11 starts.