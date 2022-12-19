Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

The Houston Texans have named DB Tavierre Thomas as the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner. The Texans IMPACT Team also awarded three additional players for their commitment to the community during the 2022 Season: WR Chris Moore was named the 2022 IMPACT Community MVP, RB Dare Ogunbowale was named the 2022 IMPACT Newcomer of the Year and DL Adedayo Odeleye was named the 2022 IMPACT Rookie of the Year. Additionally, the Texans Sports Performance team was given the Staff IMPACT Award for their department's work in the community.

The Ed Block Courage Award, established in 1984 and given to one player from every NFL team, recognizes players' extra efforts both on and off the field, and their ability to overcome great adversity. As the only NFL award chosen solely by a peer vote, it has become one of the most prestigious awards a player can receive and honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Texans players honored Thomas with this award after a quad injury in training camp caused him to miss the first eight weeks of the season while on the Reserve/Injured list. Thomas fought through his recovery to play in the Texans last seven games (three starts) and he's compiled 26 total tackles, two special teams tackles and two forced fumbles. Click here to donate to the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation, Inc.

As a father himself, Moore, who was named the 2022 IMPACT Community MVP, has proven to be a role model for youth in the community, going above and beyond to better the lives of children in Houston. He has often attended Huddle Against Hunger events, which aims to tackle hunger and create understanding around hunger in elementary, middle and high school students. Additionally, Moore supported the USO throughout the season by way of the Texans' Community Ticketing Huddle Program, providing them with tickets to each Texans home game. After honoring WR John Metchie III with his My Cause My Cleats by supporting leukemia awareness, Moore gifted his cleats to a young boy named Lincoln, who is also battling leukemia. Most recently, he helped honor Black Girls Do Engineering by announcing their Inspire Change Grant. Click here to donate to Black Girls Do Engineering.

Throughout the course of this season in Houston and throughout his NFL career, Ogunbowale, named the 2022 IMPACT Newcomer of the Year, has been an advocate for special needs awareness. In October, Ogunbowale and the Texans partnered with Mattress Firm to help surprise a special education classroom by providing essential supplies and equipment for a healthy learning environment. In an effort to raise awareness for his brother and others, Ogunbowale chose to support The Special Olympics for his 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Click here to donate to Special Olympics.

Odeleye, named the 2022 IMPACT Rookie of the Year, is part of the International Player Pathway program, and found numerous ways to give back to the Houston community this season. Initiatives included honoring H-Town heroes at the First Responders Appreciation Night, recognizing coaching excellence through Coach of the Week and visiting cancer patients at Hope Lodge. Almost every Monday, Odeleye would spend his day off attending Texans community events with some of his fellow rookies. Recently, Odeleye distributed meals to those in need by partnering with West Houston Assistance Ministries on a player off day. Click here to donate to West Houston Assistance Ministries.