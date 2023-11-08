Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week 

HOUSTON – Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. The honor comes after Stroud's record-setting performance in the team's 39-37 last-second victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This marks Stroud's first such award in his career after garnering NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

In Week 9, Stroud completed 30-of-42 pass attempts (71.4 percent) for 470 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions for a passer rating of 147.8. In the second half, the rookie signal caller completed 16-of-20 pass attempts for 325 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. With :46 seconds left and two timeouts, Stroud drove the team down the field, completing all five passes for 75 yards, including a 26-yard dart to WR Tank Dell that setup the ensuing 15-yard game-winning touchdown to Dell with just :06 seconds remaining to complete his first career fourth-quarter comeback and a Texans victory.