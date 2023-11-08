Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week 

Nov 08, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
231108-stroud-release

HOUSTON – Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. The honor comes after Stroud's record-setting performance in the team's 39-37 last-second victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This marks Stroud's first such award in his career after garnering NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

In Week 9, Stroud completed 30-of-42 pass attempts (71.4 percent) for 470 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions for a passer rating of 147.8. In the second half, the rookie signal caller completed 16-of-20 pass attempts for 325 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. With :46 seconds left and two timeouts, Stroud drove the team down the field, completing all five passes for 75 yards, including a 26-yard dart to WR Tank Dell that setup the ensuing 15-yard game-winning touchdown to Dell with just :06 seconds remaining to complete his first career fourth-quarter comeback and a Texans victory.

📸 | C.J. Stroud wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week 

Check out the best photos of QB C.J. Stroud in the Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his 5-touchdown performance in the 39-37 victory.

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Logan Riely/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 20

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Logan Riely/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Stroud's memorable day broke numerous records, including setting a new single-game passing mark for most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history. Additionally, his 147.8 passer rating ranks as the highest rating in NFL annals by a rookie quarterback with at least 30 pass attempts. He became just the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 450 passing yards and five touchdown passes with no interceptions in a game, while standing as the youngest player ever to surpass the 450-yard barrier.

On the season, Stroud has started in all nine contests for the Texans, completing 173-of-279 pass attempts for 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns to just one interception for a 102.9 passer rating. His 14-1 touchdown to interception ratio ranks as the sixth-best mark in league history through the first nine weeks of the season.

The accolade marks the 53rd time a Texan has been named Player of the Week and the 18th time an offensive player has won the award in franchise history.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans LB Blake Cashman named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cashman's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 20-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.
news

Houston Texans and Coca-Cola announce 2023 BOLD Award recipients

More than $50,000 was awarded to seven Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers across the community
news

Houston Texans, Conocophillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley Launch 2023 Inspire Change Grant

$400,000 will be awarded to local nonprofits working to reduce barriers to opportunity
news

Houston Texans announce TicketManager as proud partner

Global company will provide its expertise in ticket resale and transfer to Texans' corporate clients.
news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Pizza Hut

news

Houston Texans and Kroger partner with America's VetDogs to raise second future service dog

Trained puppy will be placed with a veteran or first responder with disabilities
news

Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2023 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

Team to host eight practices free and open to all fans, including Back Together Weekend
news

Second annual Houston Texans Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank set for Aug. 31

Event will debut the 2023 team on the field at NRG Stadium and benefit the Houston Texans Foundation
news

Houston Texans announce partnership with SKYY® Vodka

The spirit becomes the Official Vodka Partner of the team
news

Houston Texans Launch Fan Council

The volunteer council will be comprised of 50 diverse and dynamic fans who will participate in regular, in-depth focus groups and other exclusive opportunities throughout the 2023 Season.
news

Houston Texans Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced their 2023 coaching staff today.
Advertising