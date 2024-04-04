Houston Texans Fans Invited To 2024 Draft Party Presented By Modelo On Friday, April 26

HOUSTON – Houston Texans fans are invited to the team's 2024 Draft Party presented by Modelo on Friday, April 26 on the Plaza at Avenida Houston in Downtown Houston. The second round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on Friday. Fans will be able to gain access to the party beginning at 5 p.m. to watch as we welcome the newest Texans to H-Town.

Highlights of the Texans' 2024 Draft Party will include:

The opportunity to purchase the highly anticipated, fan-inspired Texans uniforms and exclusive new merchandise.

Special appearances by Texans Legends.

Live, on-stage entertainment from TORO, Houston Texans Cheerleaders, gameday emcees Cecil Shorts III and Keisha Nicole, gameday DJ Vanilla Trill and more.

Unique fan giveaways and activities from Modelo, H-E-B, Ford and more.

Numerous food and beverage options.

NFL Network's coverage of the second and third rounds of the draft shown on a massive screen.

Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcasting live with commentary and analysis.

This is an all-ages, outdoor event on the Plaza at Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center and admission is FREE for all fans. Parking is available in Avenida Houston garages or around the convention center. Attendees are also encouraged to utilize ridesharing services.