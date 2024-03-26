 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Houston Texans to kick off 2024 NFL season in Hall of Fame game

Mar 26, 2024 at 06:30 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
HoF Game Announcement 2024_1920x1080

HOUSTON – The Texans will kick off the 2024 NFL preseason against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Two days later, Texans Legend Andre Johnson will become the first player in franchise history to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Texans, a wild card qualifier who reached the divisional round of the playoffs in 2023, will be the visitors while the Bears, winners of five of their last eight games in 2023, will be designated as the home team.

"This game features two teams that finished the 2023 season strong and have key pieces in place for 2024," Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. "Bears fans have always supported their Hall of Famers, and they can welcome three more who will be enshrined in Canton this year, while Texans fans can see the franchise's first Hall of Famer up close as part of the game and Enshrinement Weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Fame could not be any more excited about this year's matchup – and this year's class."

This matchup will mark the Texans' second all-time appearance in the Hall of Fame game and their first appearance since 2002, before the franchise's inaugural season. For the Bears, it will be their sixth trip to Canton, with the most recent coming in 2018.

Legends from both franchises – Andre Johnson of the Texans and Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers of the Bears – will be enshrined two days later as members of the Class of 2024 presented by Visual Edge IT. Additionally, Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar and Patrick Willis will also be enshrined at the annual ceremony, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 3, inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Tickets for the 2024 Hall of Fame Game and Enshrinement go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET Friday, April 12. Fans can learn more about the matchup and purchase tickets at: https://www.profootballhof.com/enshrinement/.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, a multi-day celebration welcoming the newest Hall of Fame class, is held each year in Canton.

The 2024 Enshrinement Week will include:

• Aug. 1: Hall of Fame Game (Texans vs. Bears)

• Aug. 2: Fashion Show

• Aug. 2: Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner, presented by Haggar

• Aug. 3: The Canton Repository Grand Parade

• Aug. 3: Class of 2024 Enshrinement

• Aug. 4: Enshrinees' Roundtable, presented by Certified Angus Beef

• Aug. 4: Concert for Legends, featuring Carrie Underwood

As the Official Hospitality Partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, On Location offers VIP travel and hospitality packages to attend the 2024 Enshrinement Week. In addition to tickets to the Hall of Fame Game and Hall of Fame Enshrinement, On Location's packages include access to exclusive pre-event parties, elevated food and beverage, Hall of Fame player meet and greets, Class of 2024 autograph sessions and more. To purchase your packages, visit https://onlocationexp.com/nfl/pro-football-hall-of-fame-tickets.

