Houston Texans Transactions (11-27-2023)

The Houston Texans have claimed the following player via waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|6-3
|259
|27
|7
|Tennessee
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Matt Ammendola
|K
|5-9
|195
|26
|1
|Oklahoma State
The Houston Texans were granted a two-day roster exemption for the following player after he was reinstated from the Reserve/Suspended list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|5-11
|225
|30
|9
|Miami