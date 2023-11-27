Houston Texans Transactions (11-27-2023)

Nov 27, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have claimed the following player via waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Barnett DE 6-3 259 27 7 Tennessee

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Matt Ammendola K 5-9 195 26 1 Oklahoma State

The Houston Texans were granted a two-day roster exemption for the following player after he was reinstated from the Reserve/Suspended list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Denzel Perryman LB 5-11 225 30 9 Miami

