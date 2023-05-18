Houston Texans Transactions (5-18-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Shaquill Griffin
|CB
|6-0
|198
|27
|7
|UCF
|Byron Cowart
|DT
|6-3
|300
|26
|5
|Maryland
The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|6-6
|263
|31
|7
|Texas-El Paso
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|6-2
|300
|27
|5
|South Carolina