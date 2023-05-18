Houston Texans Transactions (5-18-2023)

May 18, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Shaquill GriffinCB6-0198277UCF
Byron CowartDT6-3300265Maryland

The Houston Texans have released the following player:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Eric TomlinsonTE6-6263317Texas-El Paso

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Taylor StallworthDT6-2300275South Carolina

