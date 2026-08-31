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Houston Texans Transactions (8-31-2026)

Aug 31, 2026 at 05:11 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Dominic BaileyDT6-329224RTennessee
Lewis BondWR5-1119023RBoston College
Bryce HallCB6-1202286Virginia
Jamal HillLB6-0227253Oregon
Alijah HuzzieCB5-10195251North Carolina
Jawhar JordanRB5-10185272Louisville
Josh KellyWR6-1192251Texas Tech
James Neal IIIT6-632523RIowa State
George OdumS6-1202329Central Arkansas
Daniel SobkowiczWR6-320523RIllinois State
Noah WhittingtonRB5-820324ROregon

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