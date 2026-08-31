Houston Texans Transactions (8-31-2026)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dominic Bailey
|DT
|6-3
|292
|24
|R
|Tennessee
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|5-11
|190
|23
|R
|Boston College
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|6-1
|202
|28
|6
|Virginia
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|6-0
|227
|25
|3
|Oregon
|Alijah Huzzie
|CB
|5-10
|195
|25
|1
|North Carolina
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|5-10
|185
|27
|2
|Louisville
|Josh Kelly
|WR
|6-1
|192
|25
|1
|Texas Tech
|James Neal III
|T
|6-6
|325
|23
|R
|Iowa State
|George Odum
|S
|6-1
|202
|32
|9
|Central Arkansas
|Daniel Sobkowicz
|WR
|6-3
|205
|23
|R
|Illinois State
|Noah Whittington
|RB
|5-8
|203
|24
|R
|Oregon