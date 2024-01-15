How to get your Texans playoff merch this week

Jan 15, 2024 at 05:27 PM
Houston Texans Staff
fans-merch

The Texans are movin' on to the Divisional Round of the 2023 Playoffs so if you didn't get your H-Town Made Playoffs merch at the game last Saturday make plans to hit the Team Shop or Mobile Merch Truck this week. 

The Team Shop is closed on Monday, January 15 but will be open normal hours the remainder of the week, including Saturday before the Texans' Divisional Round game at 3:30 p.m. CT.  All week long Season Ticket Members can get 30% off jerseys and 40% off everything else, excluding Playoff merch, and all other fans get 20% off everything excluding jerseys and Playoff merch at both the Team Shop at NRG Stadium and the Team Truck.

Plus you can get ready for Texans Friday. Post yourself on your social channels in Texans gear and tag @HoustonTexans for a chance to win an autographed Texans helmet signed by Stroud, Anderson Jr., Tunsil, Stingley, Harris, Greenard, Pitre, Pierce and Howard! Posts must be made FRIDAY and should be public to be officially entered.

On Thursday and Friday this week, the Texans Mobile Merch Truck will be at Houston-area H-E-B locations helping fans get ready for the Divisional Round game. Dates, times, and H-E-B locations will be released later this week.

Related Content

news

Headed to Baltimore: Texans at Ravens set for 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday

The Houston Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (01-15-2024)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

VICTORY Monday...and another Saturday big game on deck | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are moving on to the Divisional Round after thumping the Browns on Saturday.  
news

Harris Hits: Wild Card Round vs. Cleveland Browns

The Houston Texans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 45-14 thriller. John Harris recaps the victory in H-Town.
Advertising