J.J. Watt gets Texans' first takeaway of 2020

Oct 11, 2020 at 02:21 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans' turnover drought is final over after four games without a single takeaway. In Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, J.J. Watt came up big with a fumble recovery that not only stopped the Jaguars in the red zone, but also led to an offensive touchdown and a two-score lead for Houston.

After a direct snap to James Robinson, the Jaguars rookie running back fumbled in the red zone on fourth-and-1 with 3:21 left in the third quarter. Watt recovered the ball and the Texans regained possession at their 10-yard line.

Houston's offense converted the takeaway into an eight-play, 90-yard scoring drive. Deshaun Watson threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller to give the Texans a 20-7 lead with 14:16 left in the game.

Watt now has 16 career fumble recoveries through his ten NFL seasons.

