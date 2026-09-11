Know Your Foe: Texans' Keys to Beating Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 1

Rip the Band-Aid right off.

That's the phrase that I've heard from BOTH cities - Houston AND Buffalo - throughout the offseason. From the day that the 2026 schedule was announced and these two teams/fan bases saw the plans the NFL had for them on opening weekend, THAT phrase became the common refrain from both sides.

Rip the Band-Aid right off.

It's been a House of Horrors for the Bills in Houston, so when the Bills fans saw that Bills Mafia would take the trip to Houston for week one, there was really only one response.

Rip the Band-Aid right off.

On the Texans side, facing an MVP QB and the man thought to be the best QB in the NFL in week one was enough to have fans replying in kind.

Rip the Band-Aid right off.

Josh Allen in Season Openers vs. Josh Allen in Houston

Although Buffalo star QB Josh Allen has struggled in his trips to Houston, he's been lights out in openers lately. Last year he threw for 394 yards and accounted for four TDs in a miracle comeback win on SNF against Baltimore 41-40. In 2024 against Arizona, 232 passing yards and, again, four total TDs in a 34-28 win. At Los Angeles in 2022, he torched the Rams with 297 passing yards and, again, four total TDs in a 31-10 blowout win over the defending champs on the west coast. So, he's started seasons VERY well before, but Houston hasn't been as welcoming. He's started four games in this building and they went like this.

2018 (rookie year): L, ten of 17 for just 84 yards before leaving game injured

L, ten of 17 for just 84 yards before leaving game injured 2019 playoffs: L, Struggled in second half in Texans comeback win

L, Struggled in second half in Texans comeback win 2024: L, nine for 30, his lowest completion percentage in his career

L, nine for 30, his lowest completion percentage in his career 2025: L, two picks and sacked eight times.

Bills fans can recite those recaps chapter and verse and the bad news for Buffalo is that this Texans defense might be even better than last year's crew. But, week one games can go sideways in a hurry, if we're being honest, so who knows what will happen on Sunday?

There's little question that the challenge for the Texans is significant against a team many think is the best in the AFC. As such, let's get to Know the Texans' Week 1 Foe - the Buffalo Bills - as we rip the Band-Aid right off.

The Buffalo Bills' 2026 Schedule

Week 1: @ Houston Texans

@ Houston Texans Week 2: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Week 4: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Week 5: @ Los Angeles Rams

@ Los Angeles Rams Week 6: @ Las Vegas Raiders

@ Las Vegas Raiders Week 7: BYE

BYE Week 8: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Week 9: @ Minnesota Vikings

@ Minnesota Vikings Week 10: @ New York Jets

@ New York Jets Week 11: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Week 13: @ New England Patriots

@ New England Patriots Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

@ Green Bay Packers Week 15: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Week 16: @ Denver Broncos

@ Denver Broncos Week 17: @ Miami Dolphins

@ Miami Dolphins Week 18: New York Jets

Bills Offense by the Numbers (2025 Regular Season)

Rushing yards per game: 159.6 ypg (1st in the NFL)

159.6 ypg (1st in the NFL) Passing yards per game: 216.6 ypg (15th)

216.6 ypg (15th) Total offense per game: 376.3 ypg (4th)

376.3 ypg (4th) Turnovers lost: 19 (10 INT, 9 fumbles lost)

Expected Bills Starting Offense for Week 1

QB: Josh Allen

Josh Allen RB: James Cook

James Cook WR: D.J. MOORE

D.J. MOORE WR: Khalil Shakir

Khalil Shakir TE: Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid TE: Dawson Knox

Dawson Knox LT: Dion Dawkins

Dion Dawkins LG: Alec Anderson

Alec Anderson C: Connor McGovern

Connor McGovern RG: O'Cyrus Torrence

O'Cyrus Torrence RT: Spencer Brown

Other key offensive pieces

TE: Jackson Hawes

Jackson Hawes WR: Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman WR: Joshua Palmer

Joshua Palmer WR: SKYLER BELL

SKYLER BELL RB: Ty Johnson

Ty Johnson RB/Ret: Ray Davis

Ray Davis IOL: AUSTIN CORBETT

Italics - Rookie | ALL CAPS - New to team in 2026

Keys to Winning v. the Bills Offense: James Cook, Josh Allen and D.J. Moore

1. Eliminate the Chef, Part II

Facing a third and inches on the first drive of last year's game, the Texans defense, for one of the few times all year, made a mistake. They misfit a third down run and Buffalo star RB James Cook split that seam for a 45-yard touchdown run to give Buffalo a 6-0 lead. I started stressing heavily because I thought that The Chef was going to cook up a big one on Thursday night. It didn't turn out quite the way for Cook and the Bills, but he still scares the heck out of me, that's for sure. Now, he had a 13 yard rush later in the game, giving him 58 yards on just two runs. He finished with only 116 yards on 17 carries - two for 58 then another 15 for 58. He went for over 100 yards against this defense and got halfway there on two runs. As noted, the Texans group did slow him down for the rest of the game, but he's so frightening and might be the worst RB to face on week one. He has such good vision to find home run lanes consistently and the Texans have to close those lanes down…or The Chef is going to cook up a meal that the Texans can't digest.

2. The Reliant Nightmare, Part V

He's THE pick of many to be the league MVP for the second time in three years. He's lit the league on fire since his second year in the NFL. He could probably run for Mayor in Buffalo on the "I'm Josh" campaign and win in a landslide. He's beloved in Buffalo. But, every Superman has a Kryptonite and the city of Houston, Reliant Stadium and the Texans seem to be that for Buffalo uber-QB Josh Allen at the moment. I mentioned above how he has struggled in four trips to Houston and this fifth trip has to follow in line with the others if the Texans are going to walk out of the building on Sunday 1-0. The Texans defense has done a great job limiting his receiving options down the field. It's also done an excellent job keeping him in the well and forcing to make throwing decisions from a condensed pocket. Last year, he could barely get the ball off with the way the rush attacked him. That all said, he's healthy, fresh and can change the game on a dime with his escapability and bazooka-like right arm.

3. "He's My DJ"

Since Stefon Diggs was traded to the Texans in 2024, the Bills have been looking for receiving help to aid Allen in the passing game. They've thrown a ton of paint on the canvas, drafting and signing various receiving weapons over the past three years, and they may finally have added the right piece. Former Panther/Bear D.J. Moore is a complete pass catcher, who can hurt defenses in a multitude of ways. He creates problems with his deep ball tracking on go balls. He can be a catch-and-run weapon - just a short toss and a long run - and a big play waiting to happen. The Texans last saw him in week two in 2024 and he caught six passes for 53 yards, but I have a feeling that he'll be used in a variety of ways in this Joe Brady/Pete Carmichael offense. The Texans secondary must be aware of his presence, position and location on the field at all times.

Bills Defense by the Numbers (2025 Regular Season)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 136.2 ypg (28th in the NFL)

136.2 ypg (28th in the NFL) Passing yards allowed per game: 156.9 ypg (1st)

156.9 ypg (1st) Total offense allowed per game: 293.1 ypg (7th)

293.1 ypg (7th) Turnovers generated: 20 (13 INT, 7 fumbles gained - Bills were +1 in TO margin)

Expected Bills Starting Defense for Week 1

OLB: Greg Rousseau

Greg Rousseau DE: T.J. Sanders

T.J. Sanders NT: Deone Walker

Deone Walker DE: Ed Oliver

Ed Oliver OLB: BRADLEY CHUBB

BRADLEY CHUBB LB: Dorian Williams

Dorian Williams LB: Terrel Bernard

Terrel Bernard CB: Christian Benford

Christian Benford S: C.J. GARDNER-JOHNSON

C.J. GARDNER-JOHNSON S: Cole Bishop

Cole Bishop CB: Maxwell Hairston or DAVISON IGBINOSUN

Maxwell Hairston or DAVISON IGBINOSUN Nickel: DEE ALFORD or Maxwell Hairston

Other key defensive pieces

OLB: Michael Hoecht

Michael Hoecht NT: GREG GAINES

GREG GAINES DE: Landon Jackson

Landon Jackson LB: KALEB ELARMS-ORR

KALEB ELARMS-ORR OLB: T.J. PARKER

T.J. PARKER S: Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin Nickel: Jordan Hancock

Italics - Rookie | ALL CAPS - New to team in 2026

Keys to Winning v. the Bills Defense: Ed Oliver, Bradley Chubb and Christian Benford

1. Houston's Homeboy…on the Other Sideline

Bills DT Ed Oliver is one of the ten best HS defensive players to have ever played in the city of Houston. He was a damn menace at Westfield HS, followed up by a stellar career at the University of Houston. But, due to injuries, he's missed the last two regular season games in Houston. He's disruptive and QUICK as all get out, but in this Bills defense in 2026, it's going to be interesting to see how DC Jim Leonhard utilizes him up front. Oliver is not a prototypical fit in this type of defense, but he's too darn good to NOT create havoc for the Texans DL. So, the Texans are going to have their hands full, no matter where Oliver aligns on every play.

2. The Resurrection?

The Bills struggled mightily to get to the QB in 2025. DE Greg Rousseau led the Bills with 7.0 sacks last year, while the next highest number for a returning player is 3.0 for Oliver. Enter edge rusher Bradley Chubb, a one-time number five overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He bounced back from a torn ACL that cost him the 2024 season with 8.5 sacks for Miami in 2025. Any, ANY pass rush pressure that Chubb can provide will take heat off of Oliver on the inside and Rousseau on the other side. In 2025, the Bills didn't sack Davis Mills one time, nor did they have a takeaway in that game. Juxtapose those numbers against the eight sacks and three takeaways the Texans had that night and it's clear that Chubb has to provide pressure on C.J. Stroud on Sunday to flip that chaotic script.

3. The Underrated One