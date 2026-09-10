Last Matchup: Calen Bullock's Night Against Buffalo Was One John Harris Won't Forget

The Modelo Moment can be anything — something that just happened, something coming, something worth remembering. John Harris chose a memory, and he did not hesitate.

"I think my Modelo Moment is a guy that's going to play another big role in this game. And he was massive last year."

Calen Bullock (S) was in studio a few weeks ago, and the conversation turned to the same night Harris keeps returning to.

"His game against Buffalo last year was as good as I've seen a safety for the Texans."

A forced fumble and two interceptions

The line reads like a season, not a night. Bullock forced three turnovers in one game — a fumble that Houston recovered, and two interceptions of the reigning MVP.

There was very nearly more. The first pick came off a tipped ball at the line, and Bullock caught the redirect and took it 44 yards to the end zone before the return was called back on a block in the back. The second one ended the game with Buffalo driving in the final seconds.

"Legendary. Forced fumble, two interceptions. Tons of tackles. He was all over the place. He was absolutely fantastic."

Why it matters Sunday

Harris did not bring it up for nostalgia. He brought it up because the assignment has not changed much.

Buffalo's passing game runs through the middle of the field, and Harris spent a good chunk of the preview on the coverage combination that has to handle Dalton Kincaid — safety, linebacker and nickel working together. Bullock is the back end of that picture.

"He's going to have to play well."

Then Harris explained why this particular game lodged in his memory the way it did.