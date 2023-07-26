ND Kalu Joins Preseason TV Broadcast Crew 

The Texans preseason TV broadcast crew welcomes a familiar face (and voice) as Texans Legend ND Kalu will provide commentary alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and sideline reporter Drew Dougherty.

Kalu, who has worked in Houston sports talk at KMBE and Sports Radio 610 since his retirement in 2008, is fired up to be in the booth.

"I want to thank the Houston Texans for bringing me home. The opportunity to call preseason games has me pumped!"

Kalu has been a part of many regional college football broadcasts and has filled in on preseason Texans Radio. He'll also contribute to Texans Media with the new "Texans OGs" podcast and on Texans Radio and TV programming.

"The content that I will be a part of during the entire season promises to be a blast. This season has me the most excited since I last played."

That was with the Texans in 2008. He played 12 years in the NFL, with time in Philadelphia and Washington. Kalu was a standout defensive lineman for Rice and played high school ball at San Antonio Marshall.

Texans TV will produce two preseason games - August 10 at New England and August 19 vs Miami, airing locally on ABC 13. The August 27 game at New Orleans is a national game, locally on FOX 26.