Ryans has seen Growth in Texans since first meeting with Ravens

The Ravens pieced together a 15-point third quarter to pull away and eventually get their first win of the year. Baltimore went on to win 12 more games to go 13-4 in the regular season and secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Houston on the other hand, despite starting the season 0-2, pieced together a 10-win season, which included some dramatic, last-second victories, to get into the playoffs.

A 45-14 victory over the Browns in the AFC Wild Card Round last week has gotten them here now.

The Texans have grown from game one to now game 19 and Ryans admits that it took the ups and downs along the way to build this team. It took the failures throughout the season to get them to this point.

For the Texans, they have learned from those lessons and are now one win away from playing for the AFC Championship.

"It takes a lot of learning lessons just throughout the entire year to truly grow, to make you tighter," Ryans said. "I think you learn best in those tough moments. You see who guys are, their true character, when things get tough, when everything isn't going well. How do guys respond? We've seen that, we've seen how everybody responded through those tough times that we had, throughout some tough losses.

"But everybody continued to stick together, everybody continued to work, and that's the reason why we're in the position that we are in now."