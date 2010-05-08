Statement from linebacker Brian Cushing

The following is a statement from Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, who was suspended Friday for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. He will miss the first four games of the 2010 regular season.

"I was substance-tested randomly by the NFL during the 2009 season. The results of those tests indicated the presence of a non-steroidal banned substance. The League acted to suspend me based on those results, which I challenged in my appeal of the suspension. I believe we presented compelling evidence during the appeal process to challenge the test results, and I disagree with and am disappointed by the suspension. Bound by the decision of the League, I regret the situation it presents to the Texans' organization, my teammates, and our fans. My dedication to a championship season in 2010 continues undeterred."