Texans Bring HOUSTON/US Rivalries Collection to CITYCENTRE on September 5

H-Town, the HOUSTON/US Rivalries collection is hitting the road.

The Houston Texans Team Shop Truck pulls up to CITYCENTRE on Saturday, September 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., loaded with the newest Rivalries jerseys, hoodies, hats and more. It's the first chance for a lot of fans to get eyes on the collection in person before the uniforms make their on-field debut later this season.

Preorder Your Custom HOUSTON/US Rivalries Jersey

Fans at CITYCENTRE can preorder a custom HOUSTON/US Rivalries jersey on site — your name, your number, your city. The rest of the collection will be available to shop while supplies last.

TORO, the Cheerleaders and Madden on the New Uniforms

TORO and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders will be on hand for photos all afternoon, and fans can pick up the sticks and play EA Madden with the all-new uniforms loaded in.

Show Up Early, Win Big