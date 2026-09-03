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HANNAH MCNAIR NAMED CO-CHAIR OF NFL'S FLAG FOOTBALL COMMITTEE

Sep 03, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
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HOUSTON – Hannah McNair, Chief Community Officer and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation, has been named Co-Chair of the NFL's Flag Football Committee. Chaired by McNair and Kalen Jackson, Indianapolis Colts Owner and Chief Brand Officer, the Committee will steward the continued expansion and commercialization of flag football globally.

"I'm honored to be named Co-Chair of the NFL's Flag Football Committee," McNair said. "As the sport's popularity continues to surge, I'm proud to champion its future and ensure equitable opportunities at every level – from youth to high school to the Olympic stage. I'm grateful to Troy Vincent Sr., Kalen Jackson, our fellow committee members, and the League for their dedication to growing the sport. I know that football changes lives and I believe everyone deserves the chance to play the game they love. It's a privilege to inspire the next generation of athletes and future leaders through this meaningful work."

McNair previously served on the NFL's Flag Football Working Group, which was created in 2025 to oversee all aspects of the sport, focusing on its rapid growth, global expansion and inclusion in the 2028 Olympics. The transition from a Working Group to a Committee is a reflection of the League's commitment to the growth of the game.

A dedicated advocate for women's and youth sports, McNair has been at the forefront of the girls flag football movement in Texas, helping build a pathway for the sport to become a sanctioned high school offering across the state. Since launching the Texans' Girls Flag Football Program in 2023, the organization has helped fuel more than 1,525% growth in participation, while bringing together schools, educators, community partners and student-athletes to create sustainable opportunities for girls to play and compete.

Today, more than 270 schools and nearly 6,000 female student-athletes are committed to playing the game in Texas in 2027. Through the Texans' She's Next movement and the organization's Make Texas Next campaign, the Texans have helped lead a statewide effort with Charlotte Jones and the Dallas Cowboys to elevate girls flag football and build momentum for University Interscholastic (UIL) sanctioning. Following years of advocacy, engagement and collaboration with leaders across Texas, the Texans are hopeful that the movement will reach a defining milestone at the UIL's October meeting, where sanctioning could pave the way for girls flag football to become a high school sport beginning with the 2027-28 school year.

To learn more about the Texans' girls flag football efforts, visit www.houstontexans.com/girlsflag.

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