Texans interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for head coach

Jan 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans interviewed the Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the head coaching position on January 14, 2023.

Career History

Philadelphia Eagles (2021-Present)

  • Defensive Coordinator (2021-Present)

Indianapolis Colts (2018-20)

  • Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks (2018-20)

Minnesota Vikings (2014-17)

  • Assistant Defensive Backs/Quality Control (2014-17)

Tennessee Titans (2012-13)

  • Defensive Assistant/Quality Control (2012-13)

St. Louis Rams (2009-11)

  • Several scouting roles (2009-11)

Atlanta Falcons (2007)

  • Defensive Assistant/Quality Control (2007)

Louisville (2003-06)

  • Graduate Assistant (2006)
  • Student Assistant (2003-05)

Related Content

news

3 Key Questions about Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia covers the Eagles. He spoke with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and discussed Philadelphia Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who interviewed for the Texans Head Coach position.

news

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro on what makes Eagles OC Shane Steichen unique | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia spoke with Texans TV's Drew Dougherty about Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen, who recently interviewed for the Houston Head Coach position.

news

Texans interview Eagles OC Shane Steichen for head coach

The Houston Texans interviewed the Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen for the head coaching position.

news

Texans interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for head coach

The Houston Texans interviewed the Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson for the head coaching position.

Advertising