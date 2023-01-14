Texans interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for head coach

The Houston Texans interviewed the Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the head coaching position on January 14, 2023.
Career History
Philadelphia Eagles (2021-Present)
- Defensive Coordinator (2021-Present)
Indianapolis Colts (2018-20)
- Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks (2018-20)
Minnesota Vikings (2014-17)
- Assistant Defensive Backs/Quality Control (2014-17)
Tennessee Titans (2012-13)
- Defensive Assistant/Quality Control (2012-13)
St. Louis Rams (2009-11)
- Several scouting roles (2009-11)
Atlanta Falcons (2007)
- Defensive Assistant/Quality Control (2007)
Louisville (2003-06)
- Graduate Assistant (2006)
- Student Assistant (2003-05)