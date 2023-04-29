Texans select C Juice Scruggs with the 62nd pick | 2023 NFL Draft 

Apr 28, 2023 at 08:27 PM
Juice-Scruggs-DT

With the number 62 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans selected Juice Scruggs, a center out of Penn State University.

Position: Center

College: Penn State

Hometown: Ashtabula, OH

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 301 lb

The Texans traded with the Eagles to select Scruggs out of Penn State, moving up from the 65th pick to the 62nd pick. The 188th and 230th pick were also included in the trade to get Scruggs.

John Harris liked Scruggs in his draft guide

"Scruggs is laterally quick. His ability to slide protection right or left is tremendous," he writes.

Harris continues: "He hits on the rise and drives to, and through, defensive linemen in the run game. As a result, he'll brawl a bit inside but his technique is solid, on most occasions. He squares up well on down blocks and doesn't let DL get upfield - he stays solid on those blocks."

Scruggs started 25 games at Penn State.

