Texans Take All-Time Series Lead Over Titans for the First Time in Franchise History

For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Texans lead the all-time series against the Tennessee Titans.

Houston beat Tennessee 26-3 at Nissan Stadium in Week 5 on Sunday, moving the Texans ahead 25-24 in the series. The win is the latest in a run of Texans dominance in this AFC South rivalry.

Texans vs. Titans Series: Houston Takes the Lead

The series lead caps a stretch in which Houston has controlled the matchup. Sunday's win was the Texans' fourth straight over the Titans. That's the second-longest Texans win streak in series history.

Tennessee has also been a good place for Houston to play. The Texans have won six consecutive road games against the Titans, dating back to Nov. 21, 2021.

The Houston defense has been just as steady. For the second time in the last three meetings, the Texans did not allow a touchdown against the Titans.

How the Texans Beat the Titans in Week 5

K Ka'imi Fairbairn did all of Houston's scoring in the first half. He made field goals of 45, 35, 26 and 53 yards to give the Texans a 12-3 halftime lead. His four first-half field goals tied the franchise record for most field goals made in a half.

Houston then put the game away coming out of halftime. The Texans opened the third quarter with a 17-play, 74-yard drive that took 8:23 off the clock. QB C.J. Stroud finished it with a two-yard touchdown run. It was the most plays on a Texans touchdown drive since Oct. 29, 2023.

In the fourth quarter, Stroud found WR Jaylin Noel for a nine-yard touchdown pass. That capped a seven-play, 74-yard drive.

Stroud, the Texans' captain for the game, completed 26 of 34 passes (76.5%) for 261 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

Texans Defense Shuts Down Tennessee

The Texans defense allowed only 187 total yards. That's tied for the fourth-fewest yards Houston has allowed against the Titans in franchise history. Tennessee's only points came on a first-quarter field goal. It was the first time since Week 4 of the 2025 season that the Houston defense did not allow a touchdown.

Texans vs. Titans Series: What to Know

Who leads the Texans vs. Titans all-time series? The Texans lead the series 25-24 after their Week 5 win at Nissan Stadium. It's the first time in franchise history that Houston has led the series.

How many straight games have the Texans beaten the Titans? Four. That's the second-longest Texans win streak in series history.