Will Anderson Jr.'s 3-Sack Game Leads Texans Strong Defensive Performance Against Titans

DE Will Anderson Jr. spent Sunday in the Tennessee backfield, and the rest of the Houston Texans defense followed him there.

Anderson finished with 3.0 sacks in Houston's 26-3 Week 5 win over the Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Texans defense kept Tennessee out of the end zone all afternoon and added to two franchise records.

Will Anderson Jr.'s Three-Sack Game

Anderson finished with four tackles (three solo), 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

It was the second regular-season game of his career with 3.0 sacks. That ties him for the third-most regular-season games with at least 3.0 sacks in franchise history. He's also the only player in the NFL with at least 2.5 sacks in more than one game this season.

Anderson has also recorded at least a half-sack in all five games to begin this season. Only two other players in franchise history have done that: DE J.J. Watt and DE Antonio Smith.

Texans Defense Extends Franchise-Record Streaks

The Titans' only points came on a first-quarter field goal. It was the first time since Week 4 of the 2025 season that the Texans did not allow a touchdown. Houston allowed only 187 total yards, tied for the fourth-fewest yards the Texans have ever allowed against Tennessee.

The run defense stayed on its record pace. Houston has now gone seven straight regular-season games without allowing 90 or more rushing yards. That's the longest streak in franchise history and the longest active streak in the NFL.

The pass rush kept its streak going too. The Texans have recorded at least 1.0 sack in 25 consecutive games, extending the franchise record that dates back to Dec. 15, 2024. DE Danielle Hunter added to it with 1.0 sack, along with two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

Jake Hansen, Azeez Al-Shaair and the Texans Linebackers

LB Jake Hansen made the first interception of his career. He also had six tackles and two passes defensed. Over the last two games, Hansen became the fourth player in franchise history to record at least 15 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 2 passes defended and one interception.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair led the defense with 11 tackles, and added a pass defensed and a quarterback hit. It's his third straight game with at least 10 tackles, the second time he's done that in his career.

Texans Secondary

S Jalen Pitre recovered the third fumble of his career and added three tackles and a pass defensed. S Reed Blankenship had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

DT Kayden McDonald made his NFL debut and first career start. CB Bryce Hall made his Texans debut, and S M.J. Stewart made his season debut.

Texans Defense vs. Titans: What to Know

How many sacks did Will Anderson Jr. have against the Titans? Anderson had 3.0 sacks, along with three quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. It was the second 3.0-sack regular-season game of his career.

How many yards did the Texans defense allow against the Titans? The Texans allowed 187 total yards and no touchdowns. That's tied for the fourth-fewest yards Houston has allowed against Tennessee in franchise history.