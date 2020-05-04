Texans Team History

The Texans didn't hit the field until 2002, but there's plenty of history before and after that point. Here's a look at the franchise's timeline from infancy through its 18th NFL season.

2020

April 24: The Texans sign T Laremy Tunsil to a multi-year contract extension.

Jan. 28: Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair updates Bill O'Brien's title to Head Coach and General Manager and Jack Easterby's title to Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Jan. 5: The Texans record a 22-19 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills at home in the AFC Wild Card Round to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the fourth time in team history.

2019

Dec. 21: By defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20, The Texans notch their 10th win and clinch their second-consecutive AFC South Championship title and the fourth division title under Head Coach Bill O'Brien. Houston earned its fourth double-digit win season in team history and second consecutive under O'Brien. The team posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the second time in franchise history (2011-12).

Dec. 17: WR DeAndre Hopkins, T Laremy Tunsil and QB Deshaun Watson are named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Watson was named to his second-consecutive Pro Bowl after becoming the first player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. WR DeAndre Hopkins notched his fourth career and third-consecutive Pro Bowl (2015, 2017-19) and Tunsil was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career.

Dec 1: The Texans defeat the New England Patriots 28-22 at home on Sunday Night Football in front of a franchise-record crowd of 72,025, marking the second win over the Patriots in team history and the first since 2010.

Nov. 3: The Texans defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-3 in front of 84,771 fans at Wembley Stadium in the franchise's first ever game in London.

Oct. 31: QB Deshaun Watson is named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October after leading the AFC in passing yards (1,293) and passing touchdowns (10) while ranking second in completions (108), yards per attempt (8.74) and passer rating (110.6). This was the second career Offensive Player of the Month award for Watson (October, 2017).

Oct. 6: Robert C. McNair (1937-2018), the late founder of the Houston Texans, is inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor at halftime of Houston's game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans marked October 6 as Founders Day, where they will celebrate McNair's life and legacy each year. WR Will Fuller V keyed a 53-32 Texans victory with 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns, joining Jimmy Smith (Week 2 of 2000), Jerry Rice (Week 16 of 1995) and Steve Largent (Week 6 of 1987) as the only players to record at least 14 receptions, 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a game in NFL history.

Aug. 31-Sept. 2: In a series of trades following the 53-man roster deadline, the Texans acquire T Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins, OLB Jacob Martin and OLB Barkevious Mingo from the Seattle Seahawks, RB Carlos Hyde from the Kansas City Chiefs and CB Keion Crossen from the New England Patriots.

April 25: The Texans select Alabama State T Tytus Howard with the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jan. 21: QB Deshaun Watson is named to the 2019 Pro Bowl to replace Patriots QB Tom Brady. Watson, who was originally named an alternate, joined teammates OLB Jadeveon Clowney, WR DeAndre Hopkins, ILB Benardrick McKinney, RB Lamar Miller and DE J.J. Watt, giving Houston its most Pro Bowl selections in a season since 2012.

Jan. 8: RB Lamar Miller is named to the 2019 Pro Bowl to replace Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay. It marked the first Pro Bowl selection of Miller's seven-year career.

Jan. 3: K Ka'imi Fairbairn is named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the month of December, becoming the second player in franchise history to win the award. In December, Fairbairn hit 13-of-13 field goal attempts and 12 extra point attempts for a total of 51 points scored. Fairbairn led the NFL and established single-season franchise records in points scored (150) and field goals made (37).

2018

Dec. 30: Houston picked up its 11th win vs. Jacksonville (20-3), winning the AFC South for the third time under Bill O'Brien and joining the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots as the only teams in the NFL to win their division in three of the last four years (2015-16, 18). The Texans' 11 wins marked the second-most wins in a season in franchise history and most since 2012. The Texans were also the first team to begin a season 0-3 and win a division title since the 1992 San Diego Chargers.

Dec. 18: Houston Texans DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney, WR DeAndre Hopkins, ILB Benardrick McKinney and DE J.J. Watt are named to the 2019 Pro Bowl. Clowney was named to his third career and third consecutive Pro Bowl (2016-18).

Dec. 7: A Celebration of Life for Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair is held at NRG Stadium. McNair passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the age of 81. McNair was a leading businessman, sportsman and philanthropist in Houston who returned professional football to the city in 2002. Throughout his life, McNair and his charitable foundations generously gave more than $500 million to a wide array of scientific, literary, educational and faith-based organizations.

Dec. 2: The Texans defeat the Cleveland Browns 29-13 to notch their ninth-consecutive win, setting a franchise record and becoming the only team in NFL history to win nine consecutive games after starting 0-3.

Nov. 23: Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair passes away at the age of 81.

Oct. 4: The NFL names DE J.J. Watt the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. The honor marked Watt's sixth Player of the Month award in his career, which is tied for the most by any defensive player in NFL history (Bruce Smith) and tied for the fourth-most Player of the Month awards overall. In four games in September, Watt compiled 20 total tackles (14 solo), 5.0 sacks for a loss of 33 yards, eight quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

Feb. 3: DE J.J. Watt is named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year after launching a campaign that raised more than $37 million in 19 days for Hurricane Harvey relief.

2017

Dec. 19: DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney and WR DeAndre Hopkins are named to the 2018 Pro Bowl after standout seasons. Clowney set single-season career highs in sacks (9.5), tackles for loss (21), and QB hits (21). Clowney's 21 TFLs were the second most in the NFL. Hopkins led the league with a franchise-record 13 touchdown catches and also ranked fourth in receiving yards (1,378) and sixth in receptions (96).

Nov. 19: On the day the city of Houston officially declared as Andre Lamont Johnson Day, the Texans all-time leading receiver is immortalized at NRG Stadium, becoming the first player to be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor.

April 27: The Texans trade up 13 spots to select Clemson QB Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

April 19: Two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl WR Andre Johnson signed a one-day contract with Houston to officially retire as a Texan.

Jan. 7: The Texans won their first playoff game since 2012, defeating the Oakland Raiders, 27-14, in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

Jan. 5: S Quintin Demps is named AFC Defense Player of the Month after recording 22 tackles (16 solo), four interceptions (including one in four straight games), six passes defensed and one tackle for loss in the month of December. Demps finished the season leading all NFL safeties with a career-high six interceptions.

Jan. 1: Houston finished the season ranked number one in the league in total defense for the first time in franchise history, allowing just 301.3 yards of offense per game.

2016

Dec. 24: By defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 12-10, the Texans locked up their second-consecutive AFC South championship and Houston's fourth division title in six seasons.

Dec. 20: DE Jadeveon Clowney is named to the 2017 Pro Bowl after setting single-season career highs in tackles (49), sacks (5.0), tackles for loss (15) and quarterback hits (16). Clowney lead the team and was tied for fourth in the NFL in tackles for loss.

Nov. 21: The Texans travel to Mexico to play the Oakland Raiders in Estadio Azetca for the first Monday Night Football game outside the United States in NFL history.

April 28: The Texans trade up one spot to select Notre Dame WR Will Fuller V with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

March 10: The Texans sign QB Brock Osweiler, RB Lamar Miller, G Jeff Allen and C Tony Bergstrom in free agency.

Feb. 6: DE J.J. Watt is named the 2015 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in four seasons and becomes the second player in league history to win the award in back-to-back seasons (Lawrence Taylor).

Jan. 7: OLB Whitney Mercilus wins the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December after recording 17 tackles (10 solo), 5.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one pass defensed in five games.

Jan. 3: The Texans defeat the Jaguars 30-6 to clinch the AFC South for their third division title in their last five seasons. The Texans started the season 2-5 but won 7 of their last 9 games to seize control.

2015

Dec. 22: WR DeAndre Hopkins and DE J.J. Watt are named to the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl. Hopkins earned his first Pro Bowl appearance and would go on to finish the season third in receptions (111), third in yards (1,521) and tied for seventh in touchdowns (11). Watt made his fourth-straight trip to the Pro Bowl after leading the league in sacks (17.5), quarterback hits (50) and tackles for loss (29).

Dec. 3: DE J.J. Watt wins the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after recording an NFL-best 7.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss in the month.

Nov. 16: The Texans hand Cincinnati its first loss of the season, defeating the Bengals 10-6 on Monday Night Football on the road.

April 30: The Texans selected Wake Forest cornerback Kevin Johnson with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jan. 31: DE J.J. Watt wins the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award for the second time in three seasons, becoming the first player to be unanimously selected for the award and the seventh player in NFL history to win the award more than once.

Jan. 18: T Duane Brown, DE J.J. Watt and RB Arian Foster were selected to the 2015 Pro Bowl, making it the seventh consecutive season the Texans have had at least three players make the Pro Bowl.

2014

Dec. 28: J.J. Watt tallied three sacks in a 23-17 win over the Jaguars, giving him 20.5 sacks on the year and making him the first player in NFL history with 20 or more sacks in two different seasons.

Sept. 7: The Texans opened the 2014 season with a 17-6 victory of the Washington Redskins, extending their streak of consecutive Week 1 wins to five.

May 8: The Texans selected South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the first overall pick in the 2014 Draft. Clowney was ranked as the top prospect by ESPN, Mel Kiper, Scouts, Inc. and several other media publications. Clowney became the second defensive end to be drafted number one overall in the team's history.

Jan 3: The Texans hired former Penn State head coach and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien as the third head coach in franchise history.

2013

Dec. 6: The Texans relieved head coach Gary Kubiak of his duties. Kubiak was hired by the Texans on January 26, 2006.

Oct. 6: Houston travelled across country to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Texans struggled offensively, losing their third straight game. The 49ers picked up a 34-3 victory.

Sept. 29: Despite holding a 20-3 lead going into the half, the Texans dropped their second game in a row by a score of 23-20 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Sept. 22: The Baltimore Ravens handed the Texans their first loss of the season, defeating Houston 30-9. The Texans held an early 6-0, but pair of late touchdowns put the Ravens ahead going into the locker room. J.J. Watt had a sack in the loss. Houston outgained Baltimore 264-236 in defeat.

Sept. 15: The Texans win their second straight game in thrilling fashion, defeating the Tennessee Titans 30-24 in overtime. Matt Schaub connected with rookie DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone on the Texans first possession of the extra period. Hopkins notched his first career 100-yard game, grabbing seven balls for 117 yards in the win.

Sept. 9: The Texans overcome the largest deficit in team history, rallying from a 28-7 hole to come back and defeat the San Diego Chargers 31-28 in the team's season opener on Monday Night Football. Matt Schaub threw for 346 yards and a touchdown, while Andre Johnson had 12 receptions in the win.

Sept. 4: The Houston Texans extended the contract of ILB Brian Cushing. Drafted by Houston in 2009 with the 15th overall pick, Cushing has started all 49 games he's played since joining the Texans.

Aug. 21: It is announced The LSU Tigers will participate in the 2014 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas – set to be played Labor Day Weekend.

Aug. 14: The Houston Texans unveiled their new high-definition video display boards, the largest indoor displays in the world, at the Reliant Stadium West Club.

Apr. 25: The Houston Texans selected Clemson WR DeAndre Hopkins in the first round (27th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Feb. 2: DE J.J. Watt is named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year after recording 20.5 sacks and 16 pass breakups in the 2012 season.

Jan. 12: T Duane Brown and DE J.J. Watt were awarded with 2012 All-Pro first team honors, while WR Andre Johnson was named to the All-Pro second team.

Jan. 5: The Texans defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-13 at Reliant Stadium for the second-consecutive Wild Card playoff victory in franchise history. The victory makes for the most wins recorded in team history, and tying the most in Houston history.

2012

Dec. 26: A franchise-record eight Texans players are selected to the Pro Bowl: LT Duane Brown, RB Arian Foster, WR Andre Johnson, CB Johnathan Joseph, DE J.J. Watt, C Chris Myers, QB Matt Schaub and G Wade Smith. Brown, Foster, Johnson, Joseph and Watt are all chosen as starters for the AFC.

Dec. 19: The Harris County & Convention Corporation approves plans to enlarge the Reliant Stadium video display board, making it the largest in the NFL and MLB and widest in pro sports.

Dec. 16: The Texans defeat Indianapolis 29-17 at Reliant Stadium to clinch their second consecutive AFC South title, winning a franchise-record 12 games on the season..

Dec. 2: The Texans force a team-record six turnovers in 24-10 victory over Tennessee at LP Field, notching their franchise-record 11th victory and clinching a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Nov. 29: Johnson is named AFC Offensive Player of the Month after leading the AFC in receptions (35), receiving yards (614) and yards from scrimmage (614) in four November games.

Nov. 22: The Texans defeat Detroit 34-31 in overtime at Ford Field in their first Thanksgiving Day game. They become the first team in NFL history to win two overtime games in five days. Johnson has 188 receiving yards to set an NFL record for a two-game stretch (461 yards). Watt records three sacks to give him 14.5 on the season, surpassing Mario Williams' franchise record (14.0) set in 2007.

Nov. 18: QB Matt Schaub throws for a franchise-record 527 passing yards, the second-most in a game NFL history, in a 43-37 overtime victory against Jacksonville at Reliant Stadium. WR Andre Johnson has a career-high 14 catches and 273 receiving yards, including the game-winning 48-yard touchdown in overtime.

Oct. 21: The Texans set a team record for points in a 43-13 victory against Baltimore at Reliant Stadium, improving to a franchise-best 6-1 on the season.

Oct. 4: DE J.J. Watt is named AFC Defensive Player of the Month after recording 6.5 sacks, 20 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and five passes defensed in September as the Texans went 4-0.

Sept. 16: The Texans set franchise records with 117 yards allowed and 43:17 in time of possession in a 27-7 road victory over Jacksonville at EverBank Field.

Sept. 9: The Texans sign QB Matt Schaub to a multi-year contract extension.

Aug. 16: The Texans sign LT Duane Brown to a multi-year contract extension.

June 14: The Texans announce contract extensions for head coach Gary Kubiak and general manager/ executive vice president Rick Smith.

April 26: The Texans select Illinois OLB Whitney Mercilus with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

April 18: The Texans announce that vice chairman Cal McNair has assumed the additional duties of chief operating officer.

March 21: The Texans trade LB DeMeco Ryans and a 2012 third-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for third-and fourth-round picks in the 2012 NFL Draft.

March 17: The Texans sign Pro Bowl C Chris Myers, an unrestricted free agent, to a long-term contract.

March 6: The Texans sign Pro Bowl RB Arian Foster, a restricted free agent, to a long-term contract.

Feb. 10: The Texans hire Karl Dorrell as quarterbacks coach, replacing Greg Knapp.

Jan. 29: Texans head coach Gary Kubiak and the rest of his staff lead the AFC wins the 2012 Pro Bowl 59-41 victory in the 2012 Pro Bowl. Texans CB Johnathan Joseph, C Chris Myers and DE Antonio Smith all play in the game as reserves, with Joseph recording an interception in the third quarter.

Jan. 19: C Chris Myers and DE Antonio Smith are added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as alternates.

Jan. 16: Gary Kubiak and the Texans' coaching staff are designated to coach the AFC all-stars in the 2012 Pro Bowl by virtue of the Texans being the highest-seeded AFC team to lose in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Jan. 15: The Texans fall 20-13 to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, ending the most successful season in franchise history.

Jan. 7: The Texans defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 31-10 in the first playoff game in franchise history, with a record crowd of 71,725 at Reliant Stadium for the Wild Card game. RB Arian Foster has 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while WR Andre Johnson catches five passes for 90 yards and a score. Rookie DE J.J. Watt scores on a 29-yard interception return in the second quarter.

Jan. 6: LT Duane Brown, ILB Brian Cushing, RB Arian Foster and CB Johnathan Joseph are named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Jan. 1: The Texans sell out their 100th consecutive home game, including regular season and preseason contests, with a crowd of 71,512 for their regular-season finale against the Tennnessee Titans.

2011

Dec. 27: RB Arian Foster and CB Johnathan Joseph are selected to represent the AFC in the 2012 Pro Bowl.

Dec. 18: RB Arian Foster surpasses the 1,000-yard rushing mark and 600-yard receiving mark for the second consecutive season in a 28-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium, becoming the fifth player in NFL history with back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 rushing and 600 receiving yards.

Dec. 16: QB T.J. Yates is named NFL Rookie of the Week after leading the Texans to victory in Week 14 at Cincinnati. Yates threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to WR Kevin Walter with two seconds remaining.

Dec. 11: The Texans clinch the 2011 AFC South title to earn their first-ever postseason trip with a 20-19 comeback victory on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. They also set franchise records with their seventh consecutive victory and 10th victory of the season.

Dec. 1: OLB Connor Barwin wins AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for November after leading the AFC with 6.5 sacks in three games.

Nov. 27: OLB Connor Barwin sets a team record with 4.0 sacks and records a career-high 10 tackles as the Texans beat Jacksonville 20-13 at EverBank Field.

Nov. 3: RB Arian Foster wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for October after totaling 499 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in five games.

Oct. 23: With 115 rushing yards, 119 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans at LP Field, RB Arian Foster becomes the fourth player since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to have three touchdowns and more than 100 yards rushing and receiving in a single game.

July 29: The Texans sign free agent CB Johnathan Joseph from the Cincinnati Bengals and free agent S Danieal Manning from the Chicago Bears.

April 28: The Texans select Wisconsin DE J.J. Watt with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

March 4: The Texans agree to terms on a new contract with Pro Bowl TE Owen Daniels, an impending free agent.

Jan. 24: RB Arian Foster and FB Vonta Leach are named to the AP's All-Pro first team, the first time in team history that two Texans earn first-team honors.

Jan. 5: The Texans hire Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator, replacing Frank Bush.

Jan. 2: RB Arian Foster runs for 180 yards against Jacksonville to win the NFL rushing title with a team-record 1,616 yards, the most ever by an undrafted player.

2010

Dec. 28: Texans WR Andre Johnson, FB Vonta Leach and RB Arian Foster are named to the 2010 AFC Pro Bowl roster. Johnson and Leach are selected as starters.

Nov. 29: In a 20-0 victory over Tennessee at Reliant Stadium, CB Glover Quin sets a team record with three interceptions. WR Andre Johnson becomes the first player in NFL history with at least 60 catches in each of his first eight seasons.

Sept. 30: RB Arian Foster is named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. Foster led the NFL with 406 yards rushing, 502 total yards and 27 first downs in three games played in the month.

Sept. 20: The Texans record the first overtime victory in team history, beating Washington 30-27 at FedEx Field on Neil Rackers' 35-yard field goal as Schaub throws for 497 yards.

Sept. 10: RB Arian Foster runs for a team-record 231 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-24 victory over Indianapolis at Reliant Stadium. His rushing total is the second-highest on Kickoff Weekend in NFL history, and he sets a Texans single-game record with 33 carries.

Aug. 5: The Texans extend five-time Pro Bowl WR Andre Johnson's contract through the 2016 season.

May 12: Texans LB Brian Cushing retains the Associated Press 2009 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award after an unprecedented re-vote. The AP called for a re-vote in light of Cushing being suspended for the first four games of the 2010 season.

April 22: The Texans select Alabama CB Kareem Jackson with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

March 8: The Texans re-sign WR Kevin Walter and P Matt Turk, a pair of unrestricted free agents.

Feb. 10: The Texans sign head coach Gary Kubiak to a contract extension through the 2012 season.

Feb. 8: The Texans hire Cedric Smith as strength and conditioning coach and promote Perry Carter to assistant defensive backs coach.

Jan. 31: QB Matt Schaub wins 2010 Pro Bowl MVP honors after completing 13-of-17 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns at Sun Life Stadium in South Florida. Schaub's first scoring pass, a 33-yarder to Texans WR Andre Johnson, is the first touchdown for Johnson in four trips to the Pro Bowl.

Jan. 27: The Texans hire Greg Knapp as quarterbacks coach.

Jan. 20: QB Matt Schaub is added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an injury replacement after leading the NFL with 4,770 passing yards in 2009.

Jan. 14: WR Andre Johnson receives first-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press for the second consecutive season. With 1,569 receiving yards in 2009, Johnson became the second player ever to lead the league in receiving yards in consecutive seasons and the second receiver ever with consecutive 1,500-yard seasons.

Jan. 13: The Texans name hire Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator, replacing Kyle Shanahan.

Jan. 5: LB Brian Cushing is named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Cushing received 39 of 50 votes from a nationwide panel of NFL writers and analysts to win the award, joining DeMeco Ryans as the second Texans linebacker to win it in four seasons.

Jan. 3: The Texans overcome a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the New England Patriots 34-27 at Reliant Stadium and finish the 2009 season 9-7, the first winning season in franchise history. They miss the playoffs on a tiebreaker with the New York Jets.

2009

Dec. 29: Cushing, Johnson, LB DeMeco Ryans and Williams are named to the Pro Bowl.

Dec. 3: LB Brian Cushing is named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month after finishing November with 43 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and three passes defensed.

Nov. 4: LB Brian Cushing is named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, becoming the first Texans rookie to win the award twice in one season. He led the Texans with 10 tackles and had one sack, one pass defensed and one interception against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

Oct. 21: Rookie LB Brian Cushing wins the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award after recording nine tackles, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed and the game-clinching interception at Cincinnati in Week 6.

Oct. 7: WR Jacoby Jones is named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. He returned a free kick 95 yards for a touchdown in the Texans' Week 4 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Sept. 24: The Texans place G Chester Pitts on the reserve/injured list after a Week 2 victory at Tennessee, ending Pitts' streak of 114 consecutive games started since the Texans began play in 2002.

Sept. 23: Texans QB Matt Schaub is named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 25-of-39 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 127.8 in a Week 2 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Sept. 6: The Texans sign CB Dunta Robinson as a franchise-designated player, making Robinson the first franchise player signed in Texans history.

June 18: The Texans sign K Kris Brown, the only kicker in franchise history, to a contract extension.

June 15: The Texans sign restricted free agent TE Owen Daniels.

April 25: The Texans select USC linebacker Brian Cushing with the 15th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Feb. 28: The Texans sign free agent DE Antonio Smith from the NFC Champion Arizona Cardinals.

Feb. 27: The Texans hire Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews as an offensive assistant.

Feb. 21: The Texans hire Geoff Kaplan as director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer and promote Ray Wright to head strength & conditioning coach.

Feb. 8: WR Andre Johnson, DE Mario Williams and TE Owen Daniels start for the AFC in the 2009 Pro Bowl, marking the first time three Texans participate in the all-star game in the same year.

Jan. 28: The Texans promote assistant defensive backs coach Ray Rhodes to senior defensive assistant and re-signs assistant head coach/offense Alex Gibbs. The Texans also promote defensive assistant Robert Saleh to assistant linebackers coach.

Jan. 20: The Texans hire Bill Kollar as assistant head coach/defensive line.

Jan. 19: The Texans hire David Gibbs as defensive backs coach.

Jan. 9: WR Andre Johnson becomes the first Texans position player to be named to the AP All-Pro first team after leading the NFL with 115 receptions and 1,575 receiving yards in 2008.

2008

Dec. 30: The Texans dismiss defensive coordinator Richard Smith, defensive backs coach Jon Hoke, defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and offensive assistant Mike McDaniel.

Dec. 28: Rookie RB Steve Slaton runs for 92 yards against the Chicago Bears to finish the season as the NFL's leading rookie rusher and also set the Texans' single-season rushing record with 1,282 yards.

Dec. 14: WR Andre Johnson catches 11 passes for a franchise-record 207 yards and a touchdown in a 13-12 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Dec. 1: The Texans defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-17 in the first Monday Night Football game in franchise history. DE Mario Williams records three sacks, and rookie RB Steve Slaton runs for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct. 29: WR Andre Johnson is named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. Johnson recorded 41 receptions for 593 yards in four games during the month. He had at least nine receptions and 130 receiving yards in all four games in October.

Oct. 15: WR Jacoby Jones is named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Miami Dolpins on Oct. 12. Jones returned a punt for a 70-yard touchdown, the first of his career.

Sept. 13: Hurricane Ike, a Category 2 storm, makes landfall on the Texas coast near Galveston Bay. The storm damages the roof at Reliant Stadium, postponing the Texans' scheduled Week 2 home contest on Sept. 14 against the Baltimore Ravens until Nov. 9. The Texans will play the rest of the season with Reliant's retractable roof open.

June 3: The Texans sign general manager Rick Smith to a contract extension through the 2012 season. Smith, the youngest general manager in the NFL at age 38, helped orchestrate the team's turnaround from a 2-14 season in 2005 to a franchise-best 8-8 season in 2007 during his first two years on the job.

April 26: General manager Rick Smith engineers a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens, exchanging the Texans' 18th pick in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for a first-round pick (26th overall), a third-round pick (89th) and a sixth-round pick (173rd). The Texans then select Virginia Tech T Duane Brown with the 26th overall pick. Brown becomes the highest-drafted offensive lineman in team history and the first ever to be selected by the Texans in round one.

March 17: The Texans trade a sixth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos in exchange for C Chris Myers.

Feb. 29: The Texans re-sign unrestricted free agent WR André Davis to a four-year deal.

Jan. 28: The Texans hire Ray Rhodes as assistant defensive backs coach.

Jan. 11: The Texans promote Kyle Shanahan to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, replacing assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Sherman. Jan. 9: The Associated Press names DE Mario Williams and LB DeMeco Ryans to its All-Pro second team. Williams and Ryans are the first Texans position players ever named to the team.

2007

Dec. 30: The Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-28 to finish the season 8-8, the best record in franchise history. WR André Davis returns two consecutive kickoffs for touchdowns as the Texans beat Jacksonville 42-28 at Reliant Stadium to finish the season 8-8, the best record in franchise history.

Dec. 18: The NFL announces that LB DeMeco Ryans will be a starter in the 2008 AFC/NFC Pro Bowl. It is the first Pro Bowl invitation for Ryans, who becomes the third Texan to start in the game.

Dec. 13: DE Mario Williams sets a franchise record with 3.5 sacks in a 31-13 victory over Denver at Reliant Stadium in the first Thursday night game in Texans history.

Dec. 12: WR André Davis wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Davis returned the opening kickoff of the second half 97 yards for a touchdown in the Texans' 28-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oct. 7: The Texans beat the Miami Dolphins 22-19 on the strength of a historic kicking day by Kris Brown. Brown was perfect on field goal attempts from 54, 43, 54 and 20 yards and a game-winning, career-long 57-yard field goal with one second remaining. He became the first player in NFL history to make three field goals of 54 yards or longer in a game en route to AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Oct. 3: Twenty year-old DT Amobi Okoye is named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, becoming the youngest player to win NFL honors. The rookie out of Louisville recorded an AFC-high four sacks for 30 yards and a team-high four QB pressures to go along with 10 tackles in his first month as a pro.

Sept. 12: DE Mario Williams is named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and AP NFL Player of the Week after collecting five tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and his first career touchdown in the Texans' Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams returned a Chiefs fumble 38 yards for a score.

April 28: The Texans select DT Amobi Okoye in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, making him the youngest player ever drafted in the first round at only 19 years old. Okoye becomes the fourth consecutive defensive lineman taken in the first round by the Texans, joining DE Jason Babin, DT Travis Johnson and DE Mario Williams.

March 23: The Texans trade for QB Matt Schaub and announce that David Carr will be traded prior to the start of the 2007 season. Houston sends Atlanta its second round draft picks the 2007 and 2008 NFL Draft in exchange for the three-year veteran. The two teams also swap position in the first round of the 2007 draft with Houston moving to 10th overall and Atlanta moving to eighth.

March 7: The Texans hire Frank Pollack as assistant offensive line coach.

March 5: The Texans sign free agent RB Ahman Green, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, from the Green Bay Packers.

Feb. 10: Texans WR Andre Johnson hauls in three passes for 73 yards in his second Pro Bowl as the AFC wins 31-28.

Jan. 25: The Texans hire Frank Bush as senior defensive assistant.

Jan. 23: The Texans hire Jethro Franklin as defensive line coach and Larry Kirskey as wide receivers coach.

Jan. 17: The Texans promote assistant head coach/offense Mike Sherman to assistant head coach/offensive cooridinator. Sherman replaces Troy Calhoun, who left after the season to become head coach at the Air Force Academy. The Texans also promote wide receivers coach Kyle Shanahan to quarterbacks coach.

Jan. 3: LB DeMeco Ryans is named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press, becoming the first Texans player to win the award.

2006

Dec. 31: The Texans defeat the Cleveland Browns 14-6 at Reliant Stadium, giving Houston back-to-back wins for the first time in two seasons. The victory also marks the first ever on the last weekend of the season.

Dec. 24: The Texans defeat the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 at Reliant Stadium, the first win over Indy in franchise history. The Colts go on to win Super Bowl XLI.

Dec. 19: WR Andre Johnson is named a Pro Bowl starter. It is Johnson's second selection to the Pro Bowl in three seasons and the first starting nod for a Texans player in team history.

Oct. 1: The Texans defeat the Miami Dolphoins 17-15 at Reliant Stadium to give Gary Kubiak his first win as an NFL head coach.

June 5: The Texans name Rick Smith the second general manager in team history. Smith becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL. He joins Houston from the Denver Broncos, where he was the assistant general manager.

May 10: Texans general manager Charley Casserly announces he will resign his position with the team effective June 1.

April 29: The Texans select DE Mario Williams No. 1 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft. Williams joins QB David Carr at the second No. 1 overall draft pick in team history.

April 28: Houston signs North Carolina State DE Mario Williams to a six-year contract.

April 6: The Texans trade a fifth-round pick (134th overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for WR Eric Moulds.

Feb. 15: Head coach Gary Kubiak announces the completion of his coaching staff with the hiring of assistant head coach/offense Mike Sherman. The former Packers head coach caps off a staff that has 16 coaches average more than nine years of NFL coaching experience.

Feb. 2: The Texans hire Richard Smith as the defensive coordinator.

Jan. 30: Houston hires Troy Calhoun as the offensive coordinator.

Jan. 26: The Texans hire former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak as the second head coach in team history. Kubiak, a Houston native, had led the Broncos offensive attack for the past 11 seasons. His offenses totaled 66,501 yards from scrimmage, most in the NFL over those 11 years. His offenses scored 465 touchdowns over the same time span to lead the NFL.

Jan. 2: The Texans dismiss Dom Capers as head coach one day after Houston completes the 2005 season with a 2-14 record. Capers leaves after four seasons with a record of 18-46.

2005

Dec. 21: Rookie KR Jerome Mathis is selected to the Pro Bowl, joining Chargers LB Shawne Merriman as one of only two rookies to make the squad.

April 23: After trading down from the 13th overall selection to the 16th pick, the Texans draft Florida State DT Travis Johnson.

April 21: The Texans trade their second-round pick in the 2005 draft and one of their two third-round picks to Oakland in exchange for CB Phillip Buchanon.

Feb. 13: WR Andre Johnson becomes the first Texans offensive player to play in the Pro Bowl, making one catch for 24 yards in the AFC's 38-27 win over the NFC.

2004

Dec. 26: Houston records its first-ever shutout win, blanking the Jaguars 21-0 at ALLTEL Stadium for its seventh win of the season.

Nov. 28: The Texans rally from a 21-3 deficit to defeat the Titans 31-21 at Reliant Stadium, earning their first-ever sweep of a division opponent.

Oct. 3: The Texans defeat the Raiders 30-17 at Reliant Stadium to notch back-to-back wins for the first time in their history. Houston had defeated Kansas City 24-21 the previous Sunday.

April 24: The Texans select twice in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time in club history, using the 10th pick to select South Carolina CB Dunta Robinson and trading up to get Tennessee's first-round pick (27th overall), where Houston selected Western Michigan LB Jason Babin.

Mar. 4: The Texans sign three unrestricted free agents, inking former Titans DT Robaire Smith and former Dolphins T Todd Wade and re-signing G Todd Washington.

Feb. 1: Reliant Stadium hosts one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever as New England defeats Carolina 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Patriots K Adam Vinatieri nails a 41-yard FG with four seconds remaining to give his team the win.

Jan. 29: RB Domanick Williams (Davis) is named NFL Rookie of the Year at a press conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center. NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue is on hand to present Davis the trophy.

2003

Nov. 13: After rushing for 104 yards and one touchdown in Houston's loss to Cincinnati, rookie RB Domanick Williams (Davis) wins his fourth consecutive NFL Rookie of the Week honor, the first in league history to do so.

Sept. 28: QB David Carr leaps over the goal line from one yard out on the game's final play, lifting Houston to s 24-20 win over Jacksonville at Reliant Stadium. Dom Capers is named Staples NFL Coach of the Week for his decision to go for the touchdown.

Sept. 21: The Texans, in conjunction with Siemens and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, open a photography exhibit entitled First Down Houston: The Birth of an NFL Franchise. The exhibit features 86 black-and-white photos taken by Robert Clark, who followed the Texans throughout their inaugural season.

Sept. 7: The Texans become the first NFL expansion team to win two consecutive regular season openers, stunning the heavily-favored Dolphins 21-20 in Miami. K Kris Brown hits a game-winning 35-yard FG in the final minute.

April 26: The Texans use the third overall selection of the 2003 NFL Draft to pick Miami WR Andre Johnson, who caught 22 touchdowns passes in three seasons with the Hurricanes.

Feb. 13: Texans general manager Charley Casserly is named to the NFL's Competition Committee for the second time in his 25-year NFL career.

Feb. 2: CB Aaron Glenn and DE Gary Walker start for the AFC in the Pro Bowl and help their conference to a 45-20 win before 50,125 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

2002

Dec. 19: CB Aaron Glenn and DE Gary Walker are selected to represent the AFC in the 2003 Pro Bowl. It is the third selection for Glenn (1997, 1998) and the second for Walker (2001). The Texans tie the 1961 Vikings for the most players selected on an expansion team and become the first expansion club to be represented since the Saints in 1967, when all teams were required to have at least one player selected.

Dec. 8: Despite just 47 yards of total offense, the Texans shock eventual AFC North champion Pittsburgh 24-6 at Heinz Field. All three of Houston's touchdowns are scored by the defense - two interception returns by CB Aaron Glenn and a fumble return by CB Kenny Wright. The 47 yards mark the lowest output by a winning team in NFL history.

Oct. 27: The Texans win on the road for the first time, defeating Jacksonville 21-19 at ALLTEL Stadium. K Kris Brown nails a 45-yard field goal with 2:11 remaining to provide the winning points.

Sept. 8: The Texans become the first NFL team in 41 years to win their expansion debut, stunning the Dallas Cowboys 19-10 before 69,604 at Reliant Stadium. QB David Carr throws two touchdown passes, including a 19-yarder to TE Billy Miller for the club's first-ever touchdown. DT Seth Payne sacks Cowboys QB Quincy Carter in the end zone for a safety to clinch the victory.

Aug. 24: The Texans open Reliant Stadium with a 24-3 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Aug. 10: The Texans record their first preseason win, defeating the New Orleans Saints 13-10 at the Louisiana Superdome.

Aug. 5: In their first preseason game, the Texans fall to the New York Giants 34-17 in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Kris Brown kicks a 22-yard field goal for Houston's first points. TE Billy Miller and WR Sherrod Gideon follow with touchdown receptions.

July 20: Ninety-seven players report for the Texans' first-ever training camp. Camp is held at the club's training facility in Houston. The players go through conditioning drills the following day before hitting the practice field on July 22.

April 28: The Texans launch their first Texans Outreach Tour, taking players to Austin, Beaumont, College Station, Corpus Christi and Lufkin over a five-day stretch.

April 26: The Texans open their first mini-camp with 99 players, including 25 rookies.

April 20: The Texans select Fresno State quarterback David Carr with the first overall selection of the 2002 NFL Draft. Carr flies back to Houston from New York that afternoon to sign a seven-year contract. He is the first of 12 players Houston selects over seven rounds.

March 25: The Texans start their first offseason workout program at Reliant Astrodome. All 65 players report.

March 6: The Texans sign their first unrestricted free agent, inking former Colts offensive lineman Steve McKinney.

March 4: The Texans execute the first trade in club history, shipping QB Danny Wuerffel to Washington in exchange for DT Jerry DeLoach.

Feb. 18: The Texans select T Tony Boselli, T Ryan Young, CB Aaron Glenn, DT Gary Walker, LB Jamie Sharper, WR Jermaine Lewis, CB Marcus Coleman, DT Seth Payne, G Matt Campbell, S Matt Stevens, G Jeremy McKinney, T Ryan Schau, RB Charlie Rogers, TE/LS Sean McDermott, DE Jabari Issa, WR Avion Black, QB Danny Wuerffel, LB Brian Allen and TE Johnny Huggins in the expansion draft.

Jan. 14: The Texans hire former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as their first defensive coordinator.

2001

Dec. 29: The Texans sign their first 10 players to contracts -- running back Michael Basnight, safety Leomont Evans, tackle Robert Hicks, defensive tackle Jason Nikolao, quarterback Mike Quinn, fullback Matt Snider, cornerback Jason Suttle, linebacker Casey Tisdale, safety Kevin Williams and tackle Jerry Wisne.

Nov. 5: The Texans hold their first individual workout session at Reliant Astrodome, evaluating 13 defensive backs.

Sept. 25: The Texans unveil their team uniforms before a crowd of 12,000 fans in downtown Houston. Local dignitaries and numerous Texan celebrities join Robert C. McNair on stage for the ceremony. The Houston Texans Cheerleaders also make their debut.

Aug. 15: The NFL announces its new schedule rotation for 2002. In addition to their home-and-home series with AFC South rivals Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Tennessee, the Texans will host Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, the New York Giants and the fourth-place team from the AFC East in 2002. Houston will then travel to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington and the fourth-place team in the AFC West.

June 12: Robert C. McNair and Titans owner Bud Adams each donate $100,000 to the Red Cross in an effort to aid Houston flood victims. NFL Charities matches the donation. More than 20,000 Houston-area families were displaced from their homes by raging flood waters the previous weekend.

May 22: The NFL announces its realignment plan for the 2002 season at league meetings in Chicago. The league will realign into eight four-team divisions. The Texans are placed in the AFC South with Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Tennessee.

Feb. 2: Chris Palmer is hired as the Texans' first offensive coordinator. Palmer spent the previous two seasons as head coach of the expansion Cleveland Browns.

Jan. 21: The Texans introduce Dom Capers as the club's first head coach. Capers comes to Houston from Jacksonville, where he served the previous two seasons as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator. From 1995-98, Capers was the head coach of the expansion Carolina Panthers, leading the team to the NFC West title and a berth in the NFC Championship Game in 1996.

2000

Nov. 1: At its owners' meetings in Atlanta, the NFL announces that Reliant Stadium will host Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004. Houston becomes the seventh city to host multiple Super Bowls. Rice Stadium hosted Super Bowl VIII in 1974.

Oct. 26: Reliant Energy acquires the naming rights for Houston's new state-of-the-art football stadium and the sports, entertainment and convention complex currently known as the Astrodomain Complex. Reliant Energy's 32-year agreement to acquire the naming rights for five different buildings and the complex is the most comprehensive naming rights agreement in history. Reliant Park will be a partnership of mutual support between the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, the Houston Texans, RodeoHouston and Reliant Energy. The facilities at Reliant Park will include Reliant Stadium, Reliant Astrodome, Reliant Arena, Reliant Hall and Reliant Center.

Sept. 7: The Texans are honored by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. Club officials present the Hall of Fame with a Texans helmet, football and other merchandise, which is placed in a display case in the football wing of the Hall of Fame.

Sept. 6: The NFL's 32nd franchise is officially christened the Houston Texans before thousands at a downtown rally on Texas Avenue. NFL Commissioner Tagliabue introduces McNair, who then unveils his team's name, colors and logo to the crowd. The ceremony, televised live on ESPN2, includes simultaneous unveilings in Austin and San Antonio. McNair then heads to Enron Field, where he throws out the first "pitch" (actually a Texans football) to Houston Astros Owner Drayton McLane before the Astros play the Florida Marlins.

Aug. 10: McNair and other club officials view the final proofs of the selected team logo at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. NFL Properties conducts television and photo testing of the logo as well.

July: McNair reviews logo designs and colors for all three potential names.

April: The list of five team names is shaved to three - Apollos, Stallions and Texans. Color logo designs are presented to focus groups for feedback.

March 9: Houston NFL 2002 celebrates the official groundbreaking of the new stadium that will house the team when it begins play in 2002. The 69,500-seat state-of-the-art facility will be the world's first retractable-roof football stadium. Houston NFL 2002 will be a co-tenant of the new stadium with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Participants in the groundbreaking ceremony include Owner Robert C. McNair, NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo President Mike Wells, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Commissioner Steve Hatchell, Houston Mayor Lee Brown, Harris County Judge Robert Eckels, Harris County Commissioner (Precinct 1) El Franco Lee, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation Chairman Mike Surface and Harris County-Houston Sports Authority Chairman Billy Burge.

Feb.: The National Football League begins researching and developing computerized designs for potential logos. Additional focus groups are conducted in Houston and San Antonio.March 2: Houston NFL announces that its team name search has been narrowed to five choices: Apollos, Bobcats, Stallions, Texans and Wildcatters. The five names were determined after several months of research conducted jointly by Houston NFL 2002 and National Football League Properties. That research included multiple focus group studies performed in both English and Spanish in not only Houston, but also in numerous surrounding markets such as San Antonio, Austin, Galveston and Beaumont.

Jan. 19: Houston NFL hires Charley Casserly as Executive Vice President/General Manager. Casserly comes to Houston after 23 years with the Washington Redskins, the last 10 as general manager. The Redskins captured Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI during his tenure in Washington.

1999

Nov. 24: Houston NFL debuts "transition" logo, which serves as the organization's mark until a team name is selected, and the corresponding official logo, team colors and uniform are developed. The "transition" logo is created by NFL Properties, the New York-based licensing and marketing arm of the NFL.

Nov., 1999: McNair and Houston NFL executives start the first of 40 separate focus group sessions, which eventually total 500 individual participants. The sessions are conducted not just in Houston, but in Galveston, Austin, Beaumont, San Antonio and Corpus Christi as well. Fans are asked for their opinions on the image of Houston and its surrounding areas, the image of the NFL and the expectations for the Houston franchise.

Oct. 6: The National Football League owners vote 29-0 to award the 32nd NFL franchise to Houston and Robert C. McNair for a record amount of $700 million.

Sept. 28: Marvin Davis, one of the bidders for the Los Angeles franchise, bows out of the expansion race.

Sept. 9: NFL executives tell the Houston group to be prepared to come to the owners' meetings in Atlanta on October 6.

July 28: Los Angeles presents an exclusive negotiating agreement to the NFL but the league does not sign it, stating that it does not address the financial situation behind the New Coliseum at Exposition Park.

June 3: In a two-hour meeting with Tagliabue, McNair is encouraged to step up his efforts for an expansion team.

May 25: Ovitz unveils a new plan for a 60-acre spread of parks, parking garages and a new stadium where the Los Angeles Coliseum currently sits. The plan impresses the NFL, but the league remains concerned about a lack of financial planning for the proposed project.

March 16: The NFL Expansion Committee votes 29-2 to give Los Angeles until September 15 to work out a feasible stadium and ownership plan. If L.A. cannot get a plan together, the committee will then recommend Houston for the 32nd franchise.

Feb. 16: The NFL Expansion Committee meets, but does not pick a winning bidder from the three finalists. Tagliabue says the decision will come within a month.

1998

Oct. 27: Tagliabue announces that NFL owners will have a decision on the league's newest expansion team by April.

Sept. 25: The HLS&R votes unanimously to approve paying a $1.5 million annual lease to use the proposed retractable-roof NFL stadium.

June 30: Tagliabue and NFL Stadium Committee head Jerry Richardson visit Houston to see plans for the city's retractable-roof stadium, meeting for several hours with McNair, Houston Sports Authority Jack Rains, Brown, Eckels and HLS&R president Jim Bloodworth.

May 7: Los Angeles-based entertainment broker Michael Ovitz announces he will spearhead a $750-million proposal to build a stadium in Carson, California, in an effort to bring the NFL back to L.A.

March 23: The NFL expansion committee awards an expansion team to Cleveland. McNair, Harris County Judge Robert Eckels and Mayor Lee Brown meet with Tagliabue for the first time as a group at the owners' meeting held in Houston.

1997

Oct. 17: In reaction to Tagliabue's comments, officials from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLS&R) say they will push for the building of a domed stadium that the Rodeo will share with an NFL team, as opposed to renovating the Astrodome. It marks the Rodeo's first public statement in support of McNair's efforts.

Oct. 15: NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue praises the early plans of Robert C. McNair and Houston for an expansion franchise at the NFL Owners' Meetings.

July 3: Houston Oilers owner Bud Adams gets the green light to move his team to Nashville, Tennessee. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes signs the final consent judgment in the lawsuit against the team after all parties involved agree to a settlement.