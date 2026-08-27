The Day the Offense Took Over in Charlotte

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We did the show from the team hotel in Charlotte on Wednesday night, and I've done enough of these road broadcasts to know when Johnny is holding something back. He wasn't holding anything back.

Johnny doesn't use the word "ever"

He'd already posted it from the field, walking off after the offense finished up: "Best offensive football I've seen from a Texans team in training camp, maybe ever. Dominated from play one. Everything you want from this offense in 2026, it was here today."

That's not a word he throws around. So I asked him to show his work, and he did — rep by rep, the way he always does.

"So CJ Stroud, now keep in mind, when the Raiders came to Houston for practice, offense dominated. And then a two-minute drill started. CJ threw a pick. And then Davis threw a pick. That's how their two-minute drill ended."

Then Charlotte. "First play, nice completion to Dalton Schultz. Then great catch on the sideline by Xavier Hutchinson down the field. Next play, slant route completion to Justin Watson in the face of a split blitz. Fourth play, completion to rookie Lewis Bond, who was right in front of us, ran shallow across and just kept coming. And CJ waited for the linebacker to clear out of there. He did, hit Lewis, scored from about 20, 25 yards out."

Davis Mills went next. Back-shoulder to Jared Wayne. Another deep shot to Wayne. Watson again on the slant. Then this: "He saw Treyvohn Saunders on the back line. He was covered by a linebacker. And Davis ripped a fastball. I mean, 99-mile-an-hour Paul Skenes fastball."