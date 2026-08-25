HOUSTON TEXANS LAUNCH "HOUSTON/US" RIVALRIES UNIFORM

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans launched their HOUSTON/US uniform as part of the NFL X Nike Rivalries Program, which gives clubs the opportunity to introduce a new uniform to its closet that celebrates their community and tells an authentic local story. The Texans' new uniform will make its debut in Week 11 when the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts for a primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football.

"We are so proud to finally reveal our Rivalries uniforms," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "From the beginning, we charged our team with creating something meaningful for Houston and Texans fans, and they delivered. As a native Houstonian, I know how special the details of this uniform are and we hope our fans will take great pride in the fact that it is so unique to our city. The white helmet is a special nod to the beginning of our franchise as we celebrate our 25th Season and we can't wait to see our players take the field in these uniforms."

Built from the fabric of the city's streets, the HOUSTON/US uniform puts H-Town on full display. Wrapped in Liberty White, H-Town Blue and Battle Red, the uniform combines Houston's signature blue-and-white street tiles, the city's earliest expression of street art, with details inspired by the iconic "Be Someone" bridge and custom car culture. HOUSTON/US represents the 8 million people who call the city home.