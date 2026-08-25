HOUSTON TEXANS LAUNCH "HOUSTON/US" RIVALRIES UNIFORM

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans launched their HOUSTON/US uniform as part of the NFL X Nike Rivalries Program, which gives clubs the opportunity to introduce a new uniform to its closet that celebrates their community and tells an authentic local story. The Texans' new uniform will make its debut in Week 11 when the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts for a primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football.
"We are so proud to finally reveal our Rivalries uniforms," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "From the beginning, we charged our team with creating something meaningful for Houston and Texans fans, and they delivered. As a native Houstonian, I know how special the details of this uniform are and we hope our fans will take great pride in the fact that it is so unique to our city. The white helmet is a special nod to the beginning of our franchise as we celebrate our 25th Season and we can't wait to see our players take the field in these uniforms."
Built from the fabric of the city's streets, the HOUSTON/US uniform puts H-Town on full display. Wrapped in Liberty White, H-Town Blue and Battle Red, the uniform combines Houston's signature blue-and-white street tiles, the city's earliest expression of street art, with details inspired by the iconic "Be Someone" bridge and custom car culture. HOUSTON/US represents the 8 million people who call the city home.
"This is the most Houston uniform that will ever grace the gridiron," Texans Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Doug Vosik said. "Our mission with the NFL and Nike when designing this uniform was simple: ignite our community, fanbase and city through hyper-local storytelling. Following the success of our 2024 rebrand, this was the perfect opportunity for us to build on that momentum, continue listening to our fans, and showcase the pride, passion and identity that make Houston special. We're excited to tell a story through our uniforms that we haven't told yet and for all of H-Town to embrace this new look."
The uniform includes details that are unique to both the city and organization's history.
- The logo – A white variation of the blackletter "H" logo introduced during the Texans' 2024 rebrand is positioned on sides of the helmet and back collar of the jersey, featuring metallic silver, H-Town Blue and Battle Red accents.
- The helmet – The team's first-ever Liberty White Helmet pays tribute to the very first helmet prototype held up by late Founder Robert C. McNair in 1999 prior to the team adopting its iconic Deep Steel Blue helmet. Polished with a candy paint inspired finish, the helmet features Houston's signature blue and white street tiles that spell out "H-Town" and "Texans" on the helmet's front and back bumpers respectively.
- The facemask – An homage to Houston's car culture, the facemask glistens with a chrome H-Town blue finish.
- The numbers – Inspired by Houston's "Be Someone" bridge, a staple piece of H-Town iconography and expression, the jersey's chrome-finished H-Town Blue numbers feature the bridge's unmistakable stenciled block font and are lined with a tiled perforation texture.
- The nameplate – The jersey's nameplate features a tiled font directly inspired by Houston's iconic blue and white street tiles, presenting each player's last name in the same way the city has presented its streets for over a century.
- The tiled stripes – The uniform's sleeve, collar, and pant stripes feature Houston's signature blue street tiles lining a beveled two-tone Battle Red stripe with a candy paint finish.
- The bullhead placement – For the first time in franchise history, the Texans' Bullhead logo sits over the heart of the jersey in an all-white colorway featuring accents of H-Town Blue and Battle Red.
- The HOUSTON/US inner collar – The inside of the jersey's collar features a Battle Red "Houston" wordmark in the distinct "Be Someone" bridge font featuring the word "Us" highlighted in H-Town Blue – a mark illustrating the city's relentless sense of community and the team's connection to each one of its 8 million residents.
Rivalries merchandise will go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 1 on Fanatics.com and will be available at the Houston Texans Team Shop from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fans are also invited to shop Rivalries merchandise at the Houston Texans Mobile Team Shop Truck at City Centre on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Click here to sign up for event details as they are released.
For more information on the HOUSTON/US uniform and the story behind it, visit www.houstontexans.com/rivalries.