The Reviews Are In: Texans' HOUSTON/US Rivalries Uniform Wins Over the Internet

Eight teams unveiled Nike x NFL Rivalries uniforms on the morning of Aug. 25. By lunchtime, the conversation had narrowed to one.

The Texans launched HOUSTON/US built around the blue-and-white street tiles that have marked Houston curbs for more than a century, paired with the franchise's first Liberty White helmet, a chrome H-Town Blue facemask and a stenciled number set drawn from the "Be Someone" bridge. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Doug Vosik framed the goal plainly in the team's announcement: "This is the most Houston uniform that will ever grace the gridiron." Chair and CEO Cal McNair pointed to the white shell as a deliberate callback to the very first helmet prototype held up by late founder Robert C. McNair in 1999 — a fitting bookend in the franchise's 25th season.

Then the rest of the football world weighed in.

Sports Illustrated Put HOUSTON/US at No. 1

SI's Mike Kadlick ranked all eight of the 2026 Rivalries uniforms and put Houston at the top of the list, ahead of Tennessee, Minnesota and Green Bay. He credited the club for pulling the design straight from the city's signature street tiles and for finding a way to use both the bullhead and the blackletter "H" without either one crowding the other. His verdict on the finished product: "These are a 10/10."

Complex Said Houston Stole the Show

Complex gave the uniform a standalone feature under the headline "Texans' Rivalries Uniform is for H-Town, by H-Town." Writer Gabriel Santiago noted that seven other clubs revealed looks the same morning, but that "no one's look stole the show quite like the Texans." He singled out the SLAB and candy-paint influences running through the trim and facemask, and the tile-inspired stitching in the lettering and numbers — details built, in the club's telling, by paying attention to what Houston was already saying.

The Details Doing the Heavy Lifting

The reaction kept circling back to the same handful of choices. ESPN highlighted the all-white base with metallic and chrome finishes tied to the city's car culture, and the blue number set pulled from the "Be Someone" bridge. Sports Illustrated's Texans site described the look as an "iced out" set that celebrates H-Town. UNISWAG framed it as a celebration of the city, its culture and the millions of people who call it home. Bleacher Report ran the full AFC South rollout, noting Houston closes the division's Rivalries calendar in Week 11.

Houston media went all in as well. ABC-13 traced the blue tiles back to the 1920s and the 2015 Blue Tile Project that brought them back into view, and the Houston Chronicle devoted separate pieces to the helmet, the tile detailing and the "Be Someone" connection. Vosik broke down the design process on 95.7 The Fan with The Drive.

The league and Nike, meanwhile, framed 2026 as an expansion of something already working. NFL Club Marketing VP Taryn Hutt called the second wave the next chapter in "a program that is beloved by fans across the NFL and Nike." The 2025 launch became Fanatics' best-selling merchandise release to date.

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