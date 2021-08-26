Transcripts: 8-26-2021 Training Camp Press Conference

DB JUSTIN REID

How do you feel going up against QB Tom Brady and what kind of test will it be for the secondary?

"Oh, this is the best test you can have. I mean we're going against the defending Super Bowl champs, Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, so this is the people you want to play. I still have yet to pick him off, even though I should have. I wish I could have some of those back, so this will be a fun game to play against him."

You've gone against QB Tom Brady your first two years, not last year. What do you want to see -- not just against Brady, but their offense -- what do you want to accomplish in this last game?

"Yeah, they've got a couple of real good receivers over there in Mike Evans and (Chris) Godwin, so matching up against those guys, especially being a DB, making sure we take away the deep ball, and then also just playing the run physically. We want to just be solid across the board, not beat ourselves, and just play sound fundamental football."

Is the confidence overall in the defense, is it way up?

"Yeah, the confidence is high on the defensive side of the ball. I feel like we've been playing solid so far. We haven't had a test against a starting quarterback yet, so this will be exciting for us to actually do that."

Does it add – it's a preseason game, I know that – any extra spice with QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay, that kind of thing?

"Yeah, I mean every football game is exciting to go to, but especially when you're going against the greatest of all time and the defending Super Bowl champs. It makes it a little bit more exciting. It's our first home game of the season, too. We are going to have a good crowd come out, so we want to defend the home turf."

How cool will that be to see fans here?

"Oh, man, incredible. I feel like it's been two years since we had a crowd in here. So it's going to be a really sick experience to have the fans back in the crowd and be able to feed off the energy that they bring to the home field."

How much do you see a guy like DL Maliek Collins affect things for you in the back end?

"Yeah, Maliek Collins? Man, he's doing awesome, bro. He makes my life a whole lot easier. When you're able to have pressure up front, everything on the defensive side of the ball works together. When you have pressure up front, that creates opportunities for us to get turnovers on the back end when the quarterback has somebody in his face so he has to speed up his throw quicker than he wants to. It makes it easier for us on the back end to read those throws and to create turnover opportunities than if he's just sitting back there all day. So Maliek has been getting after the ball, man. When we watch film we see it up front. We got all the credit in the world that a lot of those interceptions came from our defensive line, creating pressure on the quarterback."

People call it a 4-3, obviously DB Desmond King II is out in the field with you guys. How does that work communication-wise with him? How do y'all work together, you and Desmond?

"Desmond King? Yeah, I mean, Desmond is a little bit in each of those, right? Sometimes he's going to be in coverage, sometimes he's going to be blitzing. We really just have to be alert for when we have a front change on where our defensive guys -- our defensive line is what gaps they're fitting into, so we know what gaps we have to fit behind them. So for the most part, it's a lot of independence, but in certain scenarios we do have to pay attention to what gaps those guys are in so we know what gaps we got to fill behind them."

K Ka'imi Fairbairn is an accomplished kicker. Do you have an extra point in you in the preseason?

"I hope so, man. I hope so. I hope I never have to in the sense that Ka'imi is always there, because he's clearly the best kicker on the team. But it would be a dream of mine to actually kick an extra point."

What do they say when you lobby? Are they just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah,' or what?

"Oh, yeah. They humor me a little bit and say, 'Maybe one day.'"

Who do you think would be the best two-way player on this team?

"The best two-way player on the team…Well, speaking with how Desmond (King II) has been returning each ball he caught for about 25-plus, I say he'll be a mean slot receiver too if they put him on the offensive side of the ball."

What have you learned about this team, going all the way through camp?

"Oh, man, just the resilience and the toughness. I mean, this team just feels more fundamentally sound and solid across the board. The details feel a little bit more crisp. The emphasis on turnovers, going after the ball, everybody running to the ball. We have team meetings where we meet as an entire defensive group, and the defensive coach, the coordinator, is going through where each person did a good job or messed up, so everybody on the field knows what's happening and what went wrong on the play. So there's a higher level of accountability with that in the sense that you're going to be told in front of everybody what you did good or what you did wrong."

As we get closer to the start of the season, what has Associate Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator Lovie Smith been like?

"He's just constantly in my ear. Yesterday he even told me before we went to practice, it's like, '20, have you been to practice the last couple days?' As in saying like I haven't made any big plays in practice. So I had to go and get three for him to make that up. But he's just a guy who constantly preaches the details. He will coach you up. We'll restart the play if you're a foot off in your alignment at the start of the play. It's like, 'No, it's not here, it's here.' So those details matter, and it shows up."

You've known that DB Bradley Roby isn't going to be there for the first game for a long time. Based on what Roby has done, what he means, what's it going to be like opening the season without him?

"He's an awesome corner who has great man coverage ability, so we're going to hate to miss him, but that's going to be a big opportunity for Vern (Hargreaves III) and the next guy up to step up and be able to take that role and play. We're playing against a rookie quarterback who has been talented so far in the preseason, so it's going to be an exciting opportunity for everybody on the field to play that game."

How have you seen DB Vernon Hargreaves III step up with increased competition?