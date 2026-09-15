"We Can Go Get a Yard": Inside the Texans' New Short-Yardage Confidence

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There were a lot of reasons the Texans left Reliant Stadium frustrated on Sunday. The way they ran the football was not one of them.

Houston carried it more than 30 times for 124 yards in the season opener, converted two fourth-and-ones on the same touchdown drive, and punched it in from the goal line in a straight I formation. For a team that spent last season searching for the tough yard, it was the clearest sign yet that something up front has changed.

DeMeco Ryans on the Offensive Line's Debut

Speaking with John Harris on The DeMeco Ryans Show, the head coach started with the group in front of the football.

"Proud of the offensive line, just for the physical nature in which they played the game," Ryans said. "Guys were really good. They were on the details when it comes to communication standpoint of who we're blocking. Guys play with good levers. We play low. We were able to move the line of scrimmage really well."

In his postgame conversation with Harris, Ryans got more specific about the two fourth-down calls.

"I told them, we need a yard. Let's get a yard. Those guys did that, man, allowing us to go down and score," he said. "So credit to the O-line. Great job. I'm proud of those guys for really dominating the line of scrimmage."

Where the Fourth-Down Confidence Came From

Ryans made it clear the decision to go for it wasn't a feel call. It was built in August.

"The confidence comes from just watching our guys in training camp," he said. "Watching them move the line of scrimmage and also just watching our coaches and our installs and how we're preparing in meetings. Our guys were well aware of the particular fronts that we would get and how we were going to block it."

"So when I see the way they operate through the week, coaches and players, it gives me the confidence," Ryans said. "I know, hey, we get to game day, fourth and one, I'm rolling with my guys because I know they're prepared and they're ready to go."

A Two-Back Attack That Complements Itself

David Montgomery and Woody Marks both moved the football, and Ryans liked what each one brought.

"Woody and Demo both ran the ball well," he said. "Demo, I mean, that one run where it's definitely stuffed. It's blocked for zero. And he comes out, he's still moving, running, and he gets four yards. It's like, okay — man, this is impressive."

On Marks: "He's just like, man, a burst. He gets the ball. He was moving down the field as well."

Montgomery: "You Got to Take Pride in That"

Montgomery, speaking on the Texans Postgame show, described what those situations feel like from the backfield.

"When you get in those short-yardage situations and everybody in the stadium knowing it's going to you, you got to take pride in that," he said.

He also delivered the line of the night on what the standard should be.

"We got enough guys who got a mentality and have a prideful mindset to know that when we get in a situation like that, we can get a yard," Montgomery said. "If you can't get a yard, you're not supposed to be playing football."