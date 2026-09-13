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Texans Inactives: Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills

Sep 13, 2026 at 10:30 AM

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Inactives

  • Brevin Jordan (TE No. 9)
  • Collin Wright (CB No. 37)
  • Aiden Fisher (LB No. 59)
  • Febechi Nwaiwu (G No. 64)
  • Nate Thomas (T No. 78)
  • Jaden Crumedy (DT No. 95)

The Buffalo Bills inactives here.

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