Texans Inactives: Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Texans Inactives
- Brevin Jordan (TE No. 9)
- Collin Wright (CB No. 37)
- Aiden Fisher (LB No. 59)
- Febechi Nwaiwu (G No. 64)
- Nate Thomas (T No. 78)
- Jaden Crumedy (DT No. 95)
The Buffalo Bills inactives here.
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