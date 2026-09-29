Why Dallas Could Flip the Texans' Season

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Johnny had the chair on Monday, and he went straight to the three people you want to hear from after a start like this one. Andre Ware, John McClain and N.D. Kalu all looked at the same 0-3 record and landed in the same spot: this offense should run through C.J. Stroud.

Dre took the long view first, and he didn't sugarcoat where the offense stands.

"I think the identity of this offense has switched quickly," Andre said. "It's not a running football team… they are a pass first, run second offense."

His prescription was simple. "You got to start with what's working," he said. "Take that approach. Open C.J. up a little bit. Take a pass-first approach to this, with Nico or without him."

Dre also tipped his cap to Will Anderson Jr., who keeps getting home no matter how many bodies he sees. "He is finding a way to get to the quarterback," Andre said. "And it's impressive to watch."

I jumped in when Johnny caught up with the General, and John McClain was as direct as ever.

"Stroud's not the issue here and we all know it," John said. "They're not going to do squat without relying on Stroud. He has to be the focal point of this offense Sunday."

He closed with a story from his years covering Steve McNair, who once explained why he was so good in hurry-up situations. "Because the coaches don't give me plays with 10 options," McNair told him. "I just make plays in the passing game."

N.D. Kalu brought the view from inside a locker room that has been here before, and he trusts the man leading this one.

"I think DeMeco's going to know how to reach the guys and how to instill that confidence in them, even though they haven't earned it on the field," N.D. said. "He's in the Word every morning. He's going to find what needs to be said to the team."

And he made it clear what Sunday means.

"If you beat the Cowboys, who are struggling, big picture, it doesn't mean you've arrived, but it dang sure is going to feel like it," N.D. said. "This would be the best feeling 1 and 3 team in the NFL."

Noon kickoff, Reliant Stadium. Let's go get the first one.