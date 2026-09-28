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Houston Texans Announce The Launch Of Hustle Town Studio

The Houston Texans today announced the official launch of Hustle Town Studio, a Houston-based entertainment studio focused on developing and producing original content across sports, culture and entertainment.

Sep 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
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HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today announced the official launch of Hustle Town Studio, a Houston-based entertainment studio focused on developing and producing original content across sports, culture and entertainment.

Created to identify, develop and produce premium stories for audiences across film, television, music, streaming and emerging platforms, Hustle Town Studio will pursue projects spanning football and non-football subjects, with a focus on compelling characters, unique access and culturally relevant storytelling.

"We've always challenged our people to think differently, push boundaries and look for new ways to evolve," said Cal McNair, Chair and CEO of the Houston Texans. "Hustle Town Studio is another great example of that mindset in action. We've built an incredibly talented world-class team, and this venture reflects our willingness to fearlessly evolve while creating new opportunities to tell meaningful stories. We believe great storytelling has the power to bring people together, and we're excited to share stories that connect with audiences both in Houston and beyond."

As its first feature film, Hustle Town Studio will release Forever H-Town, presented by Reliant – an original four-part series celebrating the people, moments and stories that have shaped the Houston Texans over 25 seasons. The film will explore the franchise's evolution over its first quarter century through the people, moments and milestones that have shaped Texans football and its connection to the city of Houston.

"The Houston Texans have always embraced a growth mindset, and Hustle Town Studio is a natural extension of that innovative spirit," said Mike Tomon, President of the Houston Texans. "Over the last 25 years, the Texans bullhead has developed a ripple effect that extends well beyond the playing field. It represents a connection to our fans, partners and community. We are fortunate to have extraordinary creative talent throughout our organization, and this studio creates a platform for those individuals to tell engaging stories that resonate in new ways. As fan engagement continues to evolve, Hustle Town Studio provides another avenue to strengthen existing relationships while introducing new audiences to the Texans brand."

Inspired by Houston's entrepreneurial spirit, Hustle Town Studio will operate with a dedicated focus on entertainment development and production, collaborating with creators, production partners, distributors and platforms to bring original scripted and unscripted projects to life. The launch marks the beginning of a long-term strategy to create original intellectual property and expand storytelling opportunities across multiple formats and genres locally, regionally, and nationally. In addition to sports-related projects, the studio will explore documentaries, scripted series, feature films and unscripted programming centered on business, culture and community impact.

As part of the launch, Doug Vosik has been named the Head of Studio, where he will oversee Hustle Town Studio's strategic direction, business operations, content development and production initiatives. Additionally, Jay McDevitt has been named the Head of Development, and Carl Mandell has been named the Head of Production.

"Hustle Town Studio was created to tell stories that matter," said Vosik. "We have a unique opportunity to combine exceptional creative talent with authentic access and a broader vision for entertainment. Whether the subject is sports, culture, business or community impact, our goal is to develop projects that resonate with audiences everywhere. We're building a studio designed to uncover compelling stories, develop original intellectual property and create meaningful entertainment for years to come."

Hustle Town Studio will operate through a subsidiary of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, an affiliate of the Houston Texans. For more information, visit www.hustletownstudio.com.

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