 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

10 Things to Know about CB Kamari Lassiter

Apr 26, 2024 at 07:44 PM
Houston Texans Staff
10 things lassiter
  1. His nickname is "The Locksmith"
  2. On Draft night, he wore a chain designed by his father. It was a bejeweled lock, and Lassiter said he was the only with the keyWas a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023
  3. Played on two National Championship teams for Georgia, as the Bulldogs triumphed in the 2022 and 2023 College Football Playoff title games
  4. Led Georgia with eight pass breakups in 2023, and also tallied 3.5 tackles for loss
  5. Started 29 combined games the last two seasons for Georgia
  6. Joins offensive lineman Ben Jones (2012) as just the second Georgia Bulldog drafted by the Texans
  7. Born in Savannah Georgia, and would go on to play football in high school at American Christian Academy.
  8. In high school, he competed on the football, basketball, baseball and track and field squads
  9. Majored in Housing Management & Policy and Sport Management
  10. His high school coach was Chris Smelley, the brother of 2013 Houston Texans TE Brad Smelley
16X9 10

Related Content

news

Brandon Dorlus, Jaden Hicks, Troy Franklin remain options from the top half of the Harris 100 heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Texans could add to their D-Line, look for safety depth, or stock up at WR. Or if they want to go a different direction, John Harris has options ready. 
news

Meet the Texans' three picks from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Drew Dougherty introduces you to all three Texans' picks from the second and third round of the draft
news

10 Things to Know about S Calen Bullock

The Texans traded up to select the safety out of USC.
news

After Friday night trade, Texans now have 5 picks remaining in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans swapped some picks Friday evening with Philadelphia, and now have five selections remaining in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising