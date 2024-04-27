- His nickname is "The Locksmith"
- On Draft night, he wore a chain designed by his father. It was a bejeweled lock, and Lassiter said he was the only with the keyWas a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023
- Played on two National Championship teams for Georgia, as the Bulldogs triumphed in the 2022 and 2023 College Football Playoff title games
- Led Georgia with eight pass breakups in 2023, and also tallied 3.5 tackles for loss
- Started 29 combined games the last two seasons for Georgia
- Joins offensive lineman Ben Jones (2012) as just the second Georgia Bulldog drafted by the Texans
- Born in Savannah Georgia, and would go on to play football in high school at American Christian Academy.
- In high school, he competed on the football, basketball, baseball and track and field squads
- Majored in Housing Management & Policy and Sport Management
- His high school coach was Chris Smelley, the brother of 2013 Houston Texans TE Brad Smelley
10 Things to Know about CB Kamari Lassiter
Apr 26, 2024 at 07:44 PM