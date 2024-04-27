- Finished 2023 with six sacks and 11 tackles for loss at USC
- Played at Wyoming from 2018 through 2021, and in 2019 tallied 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss
- Ended college career with 31.5 tackles for loss and 20 sacks
- Also forced seven fumbles in his time at Wyoming and USC
- Married and has two children
- Earned a bachelor's degree in American Studies at Wyoming
- Pursued master's degree in Gerontology at USC
- Born and raised in Palmdale, California
- At Knight High School in Palmdale, Byrd finished with 155 tackles, 16 sacks and six forced fumbles
- Also played basketball at Knight
10 Things to Know about DE Solomon Byrd
Apr 27, 2024 at 06:45 PM