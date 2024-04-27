 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
10 Things to Know about DE Solomon Byrd

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:45 PM
Houston Texans Staff
  1. Finished 2023 with six sacks and 11 tackles for loss at USC
  2. Played at Wyoming from 2018 through 2021, and in 2019 tallied 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss
  3. Ended college career with 31.5 tackles for loss and 20 sacks
  4. Also forced seven fumbles in his time at Wyoming and USC
  5. Married and has two children
  6. Earned a bachelor's degree in American Studies at Wyoming
  7. Pursued master's degree in Gerontology at USC
  8. Born and raised in Palmdale, California
  9. At Knight High School in Palmdale, Byrd finished with 155 tackles, 16 sacks and six forced fumbles
  10. Also played basketball at Knight

