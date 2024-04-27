- Named 2023 Kwalick-Clark Big 10 Tight End of the Year
- In his career at Ohio State caught 82 passes for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns
- Last season in for Buckeyes he registered career highs with 41 receptions for 576 yards
- Named a finalist for the 2023 John Mackey Award, given to college football's' most outstanding tight end
- Was a First-Team All-Big 10 tight end last autumn
- Is reunited with his college teammate in QB C.J. Stroud
- Recruited to Ohio State to play linebacker, but got moved to defensive end, before getting moved to tight end, linebacker again, and then tight end for good
- Was Ohio's Mr. Football and the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Lexington High School
- Stover can hoop, too, and holds the Lexington High School all-time scoring record in basketball
- He frequently posts videos on social media about his tasks on the farm
10 Things to Know about TE Cade Stover
Apr 27, 2024 at 12:59 PM