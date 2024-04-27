 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
10 Things to Know about TE Cade Stover

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:59 PM
Houston Texans Staff
  1. Named 2023 Kwalick-Clark Big 10 Tight End of the Year
  2. In his career at Ohio State caught 82 passes for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns
  3. Last season in for Buckeyes he registered career highs with 41 receptions for 576 yards
  4. Named a finalist for the 2023 John Mackey Award, given to college football's' most outstanding tight end
  5. Was a First-Team All-Big 10 tight end last autumn
  6. Is reunited with his college teammate in QB C.J. Stroud
  7. Recruited to Ohio State to play linebacker, but got moved to defensive end, before getting moved to tight end, linebacker again, and then tight end for good
  8. Was Ohio's Mr. Football and the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Lexington High School
  9. Stover can hoop, too, and holds the Lexington High School all-time scoring record in basketball
  10. He frequently posts videos on social media about his tasks on the farm

