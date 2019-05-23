2019 Fantennial Season Ticket Giveaway

May 23, 2019 at 10:58 AM

In honor of celebrating 100 years of the NFL, the Houston Texans wish to thank its fans for the years of love and support. This offseason, the Texans, along with Houston Methodist, will debut the first-ever Fantennial Season Ticket Giveaway. This will be the first time in franchise history that the Houston Texans will give away season tickets for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"The 2019 Fantennial Season Ticket Giveaway celebrates the best fans in the NFL by giving one the chance to join us for every Texans home game of the NFL's 100th season," said Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes. "Houston Methodist has been our official health care provider since the inception of the Houston Texans, so it only makes sense to team up with them to reward our fans who have been with us every step of the way."

The contest will end on June 24, and the winners will be notified by June 28. Along with giving out season tickets, additional prizes will also be awarded. These include:

First place prize: Two season tickets and one parking pass for the 2019 season

Second place prize: Two club seat tickets and parking for the Aug. 17 preseason game vs. the Lions

Third place prize: An autographed mini-helmet signed by J.J. Watt

For more information about the giveaway and to enter, click here.

Advertising