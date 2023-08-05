2023 Texans Flag Football Showdown: Alaysha Johnson wins MVP

Alaysha Johnson is, to put it mildly, extremely fast.

The 100 meter hurdler whipped off a number of stunning runs to lead Battle Red to victory in the Houston Methodist Training Center as Houston influencers and local media faced off in mixed teams with flag football players.

Johnson named MVP when the game ended 17-15 after triple overtime.

TORO and That Mexican OT offered support to both teams from the sidelines, with TORO occasionally jumping in to help the referees or hop into a huddle.

Both squads played wide open offensive systems and looked to stretch the field deep, but the quarterbacks often opted to dump short passes into space for their playmakers.

After two halves, the teams were tied and defenses were starting to figure out how to clamp down and rip flags as playmakers looked to get out of bounds quickly.

In overtime, the offenses sprung back to life, and the quarterbacks continued to find teammates in the deepest corners of the endzones until Battle Red pulled away in the third extra frame.