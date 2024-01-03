'21: Loyal and True', documentary on Uvalde High School football team, debuts today on ESPN+

A one-hour documentary following the Uvalde Coyotes high school team during the season following the tragic massacre of 21 students and teachers at Robb Elementary School debuts on ESPN+ today (subscription required). '21: Loyal and True' examines how a high school football season united a community recovering from an unthinkable tragedy. The documentary will make its television debut on January 5, 2024 on ABC News Live at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC News also released a feature story and documentary excerpt focusing on how Houston Texans players, coaches, and staff rallied behind Uvalde following the tragic events that left 21 dead, visiting the town, inviting the Uvalde Coyotes football team to the Texans' home opener, and nominating Uvalde Head Coach Wade Miller for 2022 NFL High School Coach of the Year. Miller and Uvalde captain Justyn Rendon received tickets to Super Bowl LVII as well.

A press release from ABC News provides additional details:

ABC News presents "21: Loyal and True," a one-hour documentary special which follows the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team through the 2022 season, which began shortly after the massacre of 21 students and teachers at Robb Elementary School.The special showcases the football season that became a rallying point for the town of Uvalde, Texas and in some respects, for the nation, as the town had something to finally cheer after losing so much.

As part of the year-long initiative, "Uvalde: 365," ABC News producers had access to coaches and players throughout the season and followed wins, losses, laughter and tears – all the way to the thrilling playoff and beyond.

"21: Loyal and True" is produced by ABC News, in partnership with ESPN Films. The special begins streaming on ESPN+ beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3, and premieres on ABC News Live on Friday, January 5, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.