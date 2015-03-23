3 more draft picks in '15 for Texans

The Houston Texans have been awarded three compensatory picks in the 2015 NFL Draft, the NFL announced today. The NFL Management Council determined the Texans will receive the 38th pick in the fifth round (174th overall) and the 36th and 41st picks in the sixth round (211th and 216th overall).

In 2014, the Texans were awarded three compensatory Draft picks.

Below is the entire release from the NFL detailing the compensatory picks awarded in 2015:

NFL ANNOUNCES 32 COMPENSATORY DRAFT CHOICES TO 14 CLUBS

A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2015 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams, the NFL announced today.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents up to a maximum of four. The 32 compensatory choices announced today will supplement the 224 choices in the seven rounds of the 2015 NFL Draft held on April 30-May 2 in Chicago.

The first round will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, May 1 at 7:00 PM ET followed by rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 2 at 12:00 PM ET.

This year, the compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.