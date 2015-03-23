3 more draft picks in '15 for Texans

Mar 23, 2015 at 01:22 PM

The Houston Texans have been awarded three compensatory picks in the 2015 NFL Draft, the NFL announced today. The NFL Management Council determined the Texans will receive the 38th pick in the fifth round (174th overall) and the 36th and 41st picks in the sixth round (211th and 216th overall).

In 2014, the Texans were awarded three compensatory Draft picks.

Below is the entire release from the NFL detailing the compensatory picks awarded in 2015:

NFL ANNOUNCES 32 COMPENSATORY DRAFT CHOICES TO 14 CLUBS

A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2015 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams, the NFL announced today.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents up to a maximum of four.  The 32 compensatory choices announced today will supplement the 224 choices in the seven rounds of the 2015 NFL Draft held on April 30-May 2 in Chicago.

The first round will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30.  The second and third rounds are set for Friday, May 1 at 7:00 PM ET followed by rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 2 at 12:00 PM ET.

This year, the compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.  The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council.  Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

The NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement limits the number of compensatory picks to the number of clubs then in the league (32).  This year, three clubs – Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Green Bay – qualified for compensatory picks under the net loss formula but will not receive those picks because they ranked 33rd, 34th and 35th, respectively, among all compensatory picks.  All three clubs will receive picks for other compensatory free agents lost who ranked within the top 32 compensatory picks.

The following 2015 compensatory draft picks have been determined by the NFL Management Council:

 

ROUND CHOICE/

 

ROUND

OVERALL SELECTION

TEAM

3

33-97

New England

3

34-98

Kansas City

3

35-99

Cincinnati

4

33-132

San Francisco

4

34-133

Denver

4

35-134

Seattle

4

36-135

Cincinnati

4

37-136

Baltimore

5

33-169

Carolina

5

34-170

Seattle

5

35-171

Baltimore

5

36-172

Kansas City

5

37-173

Kansas City

5

38-174

Houston

5

39-175

Baltimore

6

33-208

Denver

6

34-209

Seattle

6

35-210

Green Bay

6

36-211

Houston

6

37-212

Green Bay

6

38-213

Carolina

6

39-214

Seattle

6

40-215

St. Louis

6

41-216

Houston

6

42-217

Kansas City

7

33-250

Denver

7

34-251

Denver

7

35-252

Pittsburgh

7

36-253

New England

7

37-254

San Francisco

7

38-255

Indianapolis

7

39-256

Arizona

The compensatory free agents lost and signed in 2014 by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2015 draft:

ARIZONA

Lost:

Antoine Cason, Karlos Dansby, Jim Dray, Andre Roberts

 

Gained:

Ted Ginn, Ted Larsen, Jared Veldheer

 

 

BALTIMORE

Lost:

Ed Dickson*, Corey Graham, James Ihedigbo, Arthur Jones, Michael Oher

 

Gained:

Darian Stewart

 

 

CAROLINA

Lost:

Ted Ginn, Domenik Hixon, Brandon LaFell, Michael Mitchell, Captain Munnerlyn

 

Gained:

Antoine Cason, Jerricho Cotchery, Ed Dickson

 

 

CINCINNATI

Lost:

Anthony Collins, Michael Johnson

 

Gained:

None

 

 

DENVER

Lost:

Robert Ayers, Zane Beadles, Eric Decker, Jeremy Mincey^, Knowshon Moreno, Shaun Phillips, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Wesley Woodyard

 

Gained:

Emmanuel Sanders, Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward

 

 

GREEN BAY

Lost:

Evan Dietrich-Smith, James Jones, C.J. Wilson*

 

Gained:

None

 

 

HOUSTON

Lost:

Joe Mays, Earl Mitchell, Antonio Smith, Ben Tate

 

Gained:

Kendrick Lewis

 

 

INDIANAPOLIS

Lost:

Antoine Bethea, Donald Brown, Kavell Conner

 

Gained:

Arthur Jones, Hakeem Nicks

 

 

KANSAS CITY

Lost:

Branden Albert, Jon Asamoah, Quintin Demps, Tyson Jackson, Akeem Jordan^, Kendrick Lewis^, Dexter McCluster, Geoff Schwartz

 

Gained:

Joe Mays, Vance Walker

 

 

NEW ENGLAND

Lost:

LeGarrette Blount, Dane Fletcher, Brandon Spikes, Aqib Talib

 

Gained:

Brandon Browner, Brandon LaFell

 

 

PITTSBURGH

Lost:

Ryan Clark, Jerricho Cotchery, Evander Hood, David Johnson*, Emmanuel Sanders, Al Woods

 

Gained:

LeGarrette Blount, Michael Mitchell, Arthur Moats, Cam Thomas

 

 

SEATTLE

Lost:

Brandon Browner, Breno Giacomini, Chris Maragos^, Clinton McDonald, Paul McQuistan^, Golden Tate, Walter Thurmond^

 

Gained:

None

 

 

SAN FRANCISCO

Lost:

Tarell Brown, Anthony Dixon, Donte Whitner

 

Gained:

Antoine Bethea

 

 

ST. LOUIS

Lost:

Kellen Clemens, Shelley Smith, Darian Stewart, Chris Williams

 

Gained:

Kenny Britt, Alex Carrington, Shaun Hill

*Did not qualify for a compensatory pick, 32 picks already awarded.

^Compensatory pick not awarded. Maximum of four already allocated.

 

TOTAL 2015 NFL COMPENSATORY DRAFT PICKS

Denver

4

Kansas City

4

Seattle

4

Baltimore

3

Houston

3

Carolina

2

Cincinnati

2

Green Bay

2

New England

2

San Francisco

2

Arizona

1

Indianapolis

1

Pittsburgh

1

St. Louis

1

TOTAL

32

 

NFL CLUB SUMMARY OF COMPENSATORY DRAFT PICKS, 1994-2015*

 

Baltimore

44

Green Bay

35

Dallas

33

St. Louis **

31

Philadelphia

30

Pittsburgh

30

Tennessee *

30

New England

29

Buffalo

26

San Francisco

25

Cincinnati

24

Seattle

24

NY Giants

23

Indianapolis

21

Detroit

19

Jacksonville

19

Kansas City

19

Atlanta

18

San Diego

18

Tampa Bay

18

Arizona

17

Chicago

17

Miami

17

Minnesota

17

Oakland

17

Carolina

16

Denver

13

NY Jets

13

Houston

12

Washington

12

New Orleans

10

Cleveland

6

TOTAL

683

 

  • 1994 was the first year that compensatory draft choices were awarded.
    St. Louis picks include those awarded to Los Angeles Rams. * Tennessee picks include those awarded to Houston Oilers.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund established in memory of former Texans President

Team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's game in honor of Rootes.

news

Statement from Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair on the passing of Jamey Rootes

Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.

news

Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with BitWallet

Texans are first in NFL history to sell a suite through digital currency.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.

news

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints kick off in the State of Football game

The Houston Texans will face off against the New Orleans Saints this Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT in the State of Football game on ABC.

news

Houston Texans unveil Fan First Deals to elevate gameday experience for fans

The Houston Texans, in partnership with Aramark, are slashing prices on four of the most popular concession items for all Texans home games during the 2022 season.

news

Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.

news

Houston Texans announce 2022 home game themes

The Houston Texans today are announcing the themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.

news

Houston Texans unveil new Battle Red helmet to be worn during 2022 Season

Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new helmet when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.

news

Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2022 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

Team to host eight practices free and open to all fans including Back Together Saturday on July 30.

news

Romeo Crennel announces retirement

After 50 years of coaching, including 39 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday.

Advertising