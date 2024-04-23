A letter from Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair to H-Town on Uniform Release Day

H-Town,

My parents brought football back to Houston more than 20 years ago. In September of 2000, they proudly unveiled the name, colors and logo of the team that you were longing for – our Houston Texans. Today, for the first time since 2000, we are so proud to reveal our new uniforms. These are even more special because they are inspired by and for all of you, our fans.

You asked us to be more H-Town and we delivered. You were with us every step of the way and I hope you're proud of these new looks. There's truly something for everyone – traditional, modern, bold bull and H-Town tough. It's hard to pick a favorite, but I can't wait to see you rocking your new gear at NRG Stadium this season.

Thank you for your continued support of our team on and off the field.