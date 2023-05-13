Adopt a furry friend from our 2023 schedule release video

May 13, 2023 at 09:01 AM
Our schedule release video was a lot of fun, but three furry friends made it purrrrfect. And they need furever homes in Houston!

Tess, Mona Lisa, and Mercedez represented the Jaguars, Panthers, and Bengals in our video. The Houston SPCA let TORO befriend these cuddly kittens. Tess and Mona Lisa are less than a year old, and Mercedez is around two years old. All three are hoping their big moment in our video will help them find a loving home that will support their ambitions as in-furr-encers and cultural icons on the H-Town scene.

For adoption information, visit houstonspca.org. Or visit the Houston SPCA at:

7007 Old Katy Road

Houston TX 77024

If you need another reason to bring home one of these sweet cats, watch the video below!

2023 Schedule Release video cat stars

The three cats from our 2023 Schedule Release video are extremely cute and ready to be adopted!

Mercedez; 2yr old female
Mona Lisa; 6mo old female
Tess; 8mo old female
