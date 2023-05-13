Adopt a furry friend from our 2023 schedule release video

Tess, Mona Lisa, and Mercedez represented the Jaguars, Panthers, and Bengals in our video. The Houston SPCA let TORO befriend these cuddly kittens. Tess and Mona Lisa are less than a year old, and Mercedez is around two years old. All three are hoping their big moment in our video will help them find a loving home that will support their ambitions as in-furr-encers and cultural icons on the H-Town scene.