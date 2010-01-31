AFC ties game, but offense sputtering sans Schaub

The game is tied at 17 late in the second quarter. The AFC tied the game with a 30-yard field goal with 5:26 left in the first half.

The offense clearly has slown down since Texans quarterback Matt Schaub went to the sidelines in favor of Vince Young. On Schaub's two drives, the AFC had 10 plays, 130 yards and 14 points. On the two drives since, the AFC has compiled 11 plays, 62 yards and three points.

It was a bit surpsising to see Schaub pulled so quickly - NFC starter Aaron Rodgers was removed from the game with 5:18 left in the second quarter, almost a full quarter later than Schaub.