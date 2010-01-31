AFC ties game, but offense sputtering sans Schaub

Jan 31, 2010 at 01:32 PM

The game is tied at 17 late in the second quarter. The AFC tied the game with a 30-yard field goal with 5:26 left in the first half.

The offense clearly has slown down since Texans quarterback Matt Schaub went to the sidelines in favor of Vince Young. On Schaub's two drives, the AFC had 10 plays, 130 yards and 14 points. On the two drives since, the AFC has compiled 11 plays, 62 yards and three points.

It was a bit surpsising to see Schaub pulled so quickly - NFC starter Aaron Rodgers was removed from the game with 5:18 left in the second quarter, almost a full quarter later than Schaub.

The NFC has the ball near midfield right now. A few plays ago, Texans defensive end Mario Williams pressured Donovan McNabb into a pick-six, with Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley intercepting an errant throw and returning it 64 yards for a score, but the play was nullified by a 12 men on the field penalty on the AFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

