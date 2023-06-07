Alex Bregman rocks Tank Dell shirt after Astros game

Tank Dell reps H-Town hard, and it's clear H-Town is glad he's sticking around.

After facing the Angels on Sunday, World Series winner and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman talked to the media in a Tank Dell t-shirt. The former University of Houston wideout was drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he previously sent an Instagram DM to the Texans letting them know he'd love to stay in Space City.

Bregman's t-shirt features Dell's face front-and-center, along action imagery of the wide receiver and the words TANK DELL in large letters.