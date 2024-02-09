Andre Johnson Becomes Houston Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson secured his place in NFL history as the Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the NFL announced on Thursday night as part of the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.
Johnson, who was the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor, joins x modern-era inductees for the Class of 2024 and will receive his gold jacket in Canton as part of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in August.
"Being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame means everything to me," Johnson said. "I couldn't have made it here without the support from my teammates, coaches, family and friends. When I first entered the NFL, I never thought about the idea of becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer one day. I just wanted to be known as one of the best players to ever play the game, but now I get to go to football heaven, where I can enjoy the ultimate closure to my career. To the city of Houston, the Houston Texans organization and the fan base, thank you for embracing me and always showing me and my family love and support. I am so honored to be the first Texan to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and can't wait to continue to represent this organization as they continue their success."
"I'm so proud of Andre, who has always been a Hall of Fame person, friend, father and son in our eyes," Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair said. "Andre was a once-in-a-generation player who is at the heart of some of the most memorable moments in our team's history, including his induction as the inaugural member of the Texans Ring of Honor. We are honored to have been a part of his journey and I know Bob would be overjoyed Andre is receiving this special, well-deserved recognition."
"I can't think of anyone more deserving to be the Texans' first Hall of Fame inductee than Andre Johnson," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "Every time he took the field, we knew he was bringing an incomparable passion and intensity that was a joy to watch. His impact across our community is immeasurable and we are thrilled he has secured his rightful place in NFL history forever. Andre will always be a Texan and now, he is officially a Hall of Famer."
Through Johnson's 12 seasons with the Texans (2003-14), he became the club's all-time leader in nearly every receiving category, including career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51). Additionally, Johnson set multiple single-game records for the Texans, including most receptions (14), receiving yards (273) and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game. He finished his career with 1,062 receptions, 70 receiving touchdowns and 14,185 total receiving yards, which is the 11th most receiving yards in NFL history. He also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in seven different seasons (2004, 2006, 2008-2010, 2012-13), joining Jerry Rice and Calvin Johnson as the only players to lead the NFL in receiving yards in consecutive seasons in the Super Bowl era. In addition, Johnson paced the league in receptions twice (103 in 2006 and 115 in 2008) and in receiving yards twice (1,575 yards in 2008 and 1,569 yards in 2009).
Johnson started in all 169 games he appeared in, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards in 10 of those seasons. He set the single-season franchise record for receptions with 115 in 2008 and receiving yards with 1,598 in 2012. Johnson also had a stretch of 133 consecutive games played with a reception (11/6/05 to 12/21/14) and scored 64 career touchdowns with the Texans, which marks the second most in franchise history.
Following his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Texans that allowed him to retire as a member of the organization. The team honored him on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 during their game against the Arizona Cardinals, when they inducted him as the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor at halftime.
Johnson, who founded the Andre Johnson Foundation in 2003 as a way to give back to the community, finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was a four-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2008-09, 2012), a seven-time Pro Bowler (2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014) and a member of the 2003 NFL All-Rookie Team.