Andre Johnson Becomes Houston Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson secured his place in NFL history as the Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the NFL announced on Thursday night as part of the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.

Johnson, who was the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor, joins x modern-era inductees for the Class of 2024 and will receive his gold jacket in Canton as part of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in August.

"Being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame means everything to me," Johnson said. "I couldn't have made it here without the support from my teammates, coaches, family and friends. When I first entered the NFL, I never thought about the idea of becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer one day. I just wanted to be known as one of the best players to ever play the game, but now I get to go to football heaven, where I can enjoy the ultimate closure to my career. To the city of Houston, the Houston Texans organization and the fan base, thank you for embracing me and always showing me and my family love and support. I am so honored to be the first Texan to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and can't wait to continue to represent this organization as they continue their success."

"I'm so proud of Andre, who has always been a Hall of Fame person, friend, father and son in our eyes," Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair said. "Andre was a once-in-a-generation player who is at the heart of some of the most memorable moments in our team's history, including his induction as the inaugural member of the Texans Ring of Honor. We are honored to have been a part of his journey and I know Bob would be overjoyed Andre is receiving this special, well-deserved recognition."