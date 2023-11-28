Andre Johnson named semifinalist for NFL Hall of Fame

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Johnson was one of 25 modern-era players named as a semifinalist on Tuesday.
The Houston Texans legend played 12 seasons for the team after being drafted in the first round in 2003. He is the Texans all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard games.
His individual game records are equally impressive. He had 14 catches in a game, 273 yards in a game, and 3 receiving touchdowns in a game during his impressive career.
Beyond all the numbers, Johnson was simply an imposing, impressive presence on the field. He could dominate games like few other receivers in NFL history.
