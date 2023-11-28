Andre Johnson named semifinalist for NFL Hall of Fame

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Johnson was one of 25 modern-era players named as a semifinalist on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans legend played 12 seasons for the team after being drafted in the first round in 2003. He is the Texans all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard games.