Andre Johnson named semifinalist for NFL Hall of Fame

Nov 28, 2023 at 09:06 AM
Houston Texans Staff

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Johnson was one of 25 modern-era players named as a semifinalist on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans legend played 12 seasons for the team after being drafted in the first round in 2003. He is the Texans all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard games.

His individual game records are equally impressive. He had 14 catches in a game, 273 yards in a game, and 3 receiving touchdowns in a game during his impressive career.

Beyond all the numbers, Johnson was simply an imposing, impressive presence on the field. He could dominate games like few other receivers in NFL history.

The full list of semifinalists can be seen here.

📸 | Andre Johnson in action

Check out some of the best photos from Hall of Fame Finalist Andre Johnson's career as a Houston Texan.

Johnson celebrates TD TEX_0801
1 / 71
johnson_td_chiefs1
2 / 71
Johnson drags defender for TD Bears-Texans_MW_0331
3 / 71
johnson_catch_chiefs
4 / 71
Johnson celebrates TD with Brisiel Bears-Texans_MW_0343
5 / 71
andretd_chiefs
6 / 71
andre2_chiefs092103
7 / 71
andre_celebration
8 / 71
2008_1228_Bears_Home_1030
9 / 71
2008_1228_Bears_Home_1033
10 / 71
2008_1228_Bears_Home_1001
11 / 71
Johnson drags defender for TD TEX_0792
12 / 71
johnson td catch
13 / 71
Johnson TD_H1K9825
14 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9091
15 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9079
16 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9071
17 / 71
Johnson TD_H1K9826
18 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9069
19 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9114
20 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9120
21 / 71
Johnson with fans Bears-Texans_MW_1036
22 / 71
Johnson with fans_H1K0623
23 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9112
24 / 71
Johnson with fans_H1K0638
25 / 71
JohnsonTD_M7V9059
26 / 71
DRETD2
27 / 71
Johnson catch_H1K3186
28 / 71
dre_final
29 / 71
DRETD
30 / 71
Drecatchintraffic
31 / 71
Johnson and Jones_H1K3227
32 / 71
Johnson stiff arm_H1K3201
33 / 71
Johnson TD catch_M7V0682
34 / 71
Johnson jersey up_H1K3220
35 / 71
Johnson celebrates_H1K3843
36 / 71
Johnson catch4_H1K3193
37 / 71
Johnsonstiffarm2_H1K3204
38 / 71
dre_catch
39 / 71
dre_final (1)
40 / 71
Johnson Texans-Rams_MW_0266
41 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1050
42 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1046
43 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1044
44 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1041
45 / 71
_H1K6990
46 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1054
47 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1051
48 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0028
49 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0031
50 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0023
51 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0036
52 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0035
53 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0034
54 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0053
55 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4538
56 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4550
57 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4551
58 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4555
59 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4556
60 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4558
61 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6113
62 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6068
63 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6058A
64 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6057
65 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6056
66 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6055
67 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6134
68 / 71
2013_1103_Colts_Home_1056
69 / 71
2013_1103_Colts_Home_1036
70 / 71
2013_1103_Colts_Home_1107
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Harris Hits: Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 12

The Houston Texans 3-game win streak was snapped by the Jacksonville Jaguars. John Harris recaps the see-saw affair in H-Town.
news

Texans vs. Jaguars, Week 12 | Big Play Breakdown

John Harris breaks down the key plays in the matchup against Jacksonville
news

Rookie Juice Scruggs makes NFL debut against Jaguars

The road to Juice Scruggs' first NFL game was longer than he may have expected.
news

C.J. Stroud still manages to shine in loss to Jaguars

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in Sunday's home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Continuing to Build Trust: Collins-Stroud Connection Strong

Nico Collins and C.J. Stroud continue to show strong connection.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall just short to Jaguars at home, 24-21

Stroud registered 302 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Jaguars
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall short to Jacksonville

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game here with the top highlights.
news

Texans Inch Closer: Stroud to Collins for Score | Week 12

Stroud hits Collins for crucial late-game score.
news

Texans rookies make more NFL history | Week 12 

Stroud and Dell make history as rookie quarterback-receiver combo
news

Andre Johnson: Texans have the city buzzing

Texans Ring of Honor inductee Andre Johnson says Texans have city buzzing again with winning ways
news

Inactives: RB Dameon Pierce returns to field after missing 4 games  

The Houston Texans released their inactives list before the Week 12 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They'll be without WR Noah Brown and S Jimmie Ward, but RB Dameon Pierce will return to action after missing the last four contests.
Advertising