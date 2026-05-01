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Al-Shaair is Here to Stay

May 01, 2026 at 03:20 PM
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Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Coming off a season in which he made the Pro Bowl for the first time and was named the Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year club winner, Azeez Al-Shaair has gotten a much deserved contract extension that will keep him in Deep Steel Blue for a long time.

Fans see Al-Shaair's electric and game-changing plays on the field. What they don't see enough is the kind of man he is away from the field. His work in the community and contribution as a mentor in the building is just as captivating and moving as what he does on the gridiron to help lead the Texans defense.
His story is well-documented. From his tough childhood to his fruitful college days at Florida Atlantic, from an undrafted free agent to building a strong relationship with then-49ers assistant DeMeco Ryans, Al-Shaair has steadily climbed the NFL career ladder and is now one of the top and most well-respected linebackers in the game he loves.

Anyone lucky enough to spend time with him will immediately understand why Al-Shaair is so special. We had a preseason TV production meeting in his first season here. These are off-the-record sit-downs with players and coaches, one-by-one.

After 20 minutes with Azeez, we were all blown away by the person he is – so thoughtful and caring. It made an impact on us all. John Harris joked "So, when you look in the mirror, do you see DeMeco Ryans?"

Al-Shaair is clearly his own man. But his passion, disposition and play certainly echo what his head coach brought and still brings to the mix.

The Texans and Houston are fortunate and blessed to have Al-Shaair as part of this team and community. He's a force in the locker room, on the field and in the city. And he'll be a Texan for years to come.

📸 Best of Azeez Al-Shaair in the Community & On the Field

LB Azeez Al-Shaair announced as Houston Texans Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Club Winner. Check out photos of Al-Shaair on and off the field.

A May 1st, 2024 image from the Girls Flag Surprise Cleat Donation at Worthing High School in Houston, TX.
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A May 1st, 2024 image from the Girls Flag Surprise Cleat Donation at Worthing High School in Houston, TX.

Jordan McKendrick
A May 20th, 2024 image from the Scholarships for Champions at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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A May 20th, 2024 image from the Scholarships for Champions at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK
A June 3rd, 2024 image from the Media Day Focus Gray at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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A June 3rd, 2024 image from the Media Day Focus Gray at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Jeff Lewis
A July 26th, 2024 image from the Training Camp Practice 7 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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A July 26th, 2024 image from the Training Camp Practice 7 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK
A September 15th, 2024 image from the Regular Season Week 2 game versus the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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A September 15th, 2024 image from the Regular Season Week 2 game versus the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch/© 2024 Mike Welsch
A September 15th, 2024 image from the Regular Season Week 2 game versus the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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A September 15th, 2024 image from the Regular Season Week 2 game versus the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A September 22nd, 2024 image from the regular season week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.
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A September 22nd, 2024 image from the regular season week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 3, 2024 Founder's Day event at Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston, TX.
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An image from the Oct. 3, 2024 Founder's Day event at Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the October 6th, 2024 Week 5 home game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 23-20.
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An image from the October 6th, 2024 Week 5 home game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 23-20.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2024 Week 10 home game against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 23-26.
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An image from the November 10th, 2024 Week 10 home game against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 23-26.

An image from the November 24th, 2024 Week 12 home game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 27-32.
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An image from the November 24th, 2024 Week 12 home game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 27-32.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 26th, 2024 Kroger Turkey Time Event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the November 26th, 2024 Kroger Turkey Time Event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the January 5th, 2025 Regular Season Week 18 game versus the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The Texans won 23-14.
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An image from the January 5th, 2025 Regular Season Week 18 game versus the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The Texans won 23-14.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the January 11th, 2025 Playoffs Wildcard game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 32-12.
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An image from the January 11th, 2025 Playoffs Wildcard game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 32-12.

CAMILLESIMMONS/CAMILLESIMMONS
An image from the May 17th, 2025 Girls Flag Championship at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.
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An image from the May 17th, 2025 Girls Flag Championship at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.

Jordan McKendrick/Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the June 5th, 2025 Coach's Cuts at the Covenant House in Houston, TX.
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An image from the June 5th, 2025 Coach's Cuts at the Covenant House in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 9th, 2025 Media Day Battle Red Set at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the June 9th, 2025 Media Day Battle Red Set at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 9th, 2025 Media Day Diamond Set Photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the June 9th, 2025 Media Day Diamond Set Photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 9th, 2025 Media Day Diamond Set Photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the June 9th, 2025 Media Day Diamond Set Photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the July 25th, 2025 Training Camp Practice 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the July 25th, 2025 Training Camp Practice 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the July 29th, 2025 Training Camp Practice 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the July 29th, 2025 Training Camp Practice 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the September 15th, 2025 regular season week 2 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 19-20.
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An image from the September 15th, 2025 regular season week 2 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 19-20.

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/© 2025 HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the September 15th, 2025 regular season week 2 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 19-20.
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An image from the September 15th, 2025 regular season week 2 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 19-20.

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/© 2025 HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the September 15th, 2025 regular season week 2 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 19-20.
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An image from the September 15th, 2025 regular season week 2 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 19-20.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the September 15th, 2025 regular season week 2 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 19-20.
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An image from the September 15th, 2025 regular season week 2 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 19-20.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the Oct. 28, 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee surprise for Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the October 28th, 2025 Chevron First Responders Event at the Fire Station in Houston, TX.
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An image from the October 28th, 2025 Chevron First Responders Event at the Fire Station in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the October 28th, 2025 Chevron First Responders Event at the Fire Station in Houston, TX.
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An image from the October 28th, 2025 Chevron First Responders Event at the Fire Station in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the November 2nd, 2025 regular season week 9 home game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 15-18.
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An image from the November 2nd, 2025 regular season week 9 home game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 15-18.

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/© 2025 HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 2nd, 2025 regular season week 9 home game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 15-18.
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An image from the November 2nd, 2025 regular season week 9 home game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 15-18.

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/© 2025 HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 2nd, 2025 regular season week 9 home game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 15-18.
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An image from the November 2nd, 2025 regular season week 9 home game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans lost 15-18.

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/© 2025 HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 20th, 2025 regular season week 12 home game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 23-19.
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An image from the November 20th, 2025 regular season week 12 home game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 23-19.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 25th, 2025 Turkey Time with Kroger at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the November 25th, 2025 Turkey Time with Kroger at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
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