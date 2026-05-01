Al-Shaair is Here to Stay

Coming off a season in which he made the Pro Bowl for the first time and was named the Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year club winner, Azeez Al-Shaair has gotten a much deserved contract extension that will keep him in Deep Steel Blue for a long time.

Fans see Al-Shaair's electric and game-changing plays on the field. What they don't see enough is the kind of man he is away from the field. His work in the community and contribution as a mentor in the building is just as captivating and moving as what he does on the gridiron to help lead the Texans defense.

His story is well-documented. From his tough childhood to his fruitful college days at Florida Atlantic, from an undrafted free agent to building a strong relationship with then-49ers assistant DeMeco Ryans, Al-Shaair has steadily climbed the NFL career ladder and is now one of the top and most well-respected linebackers in the game he loves.