Al-Shaair is Here to Stay

Coming off a season in which he made the Pro Bowl for the first time and was named the Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year club winner, Azeez Al-Shaair has gotten a much deserved contract extension that will keep him in Deep Steel Blue for a long time.
Fans see Al-Shaair's electric and game-changing plays on the field. What they don't see enough is the kind of man he is away from the field. His work in the community and contribution as a mentor in the building is just as captivating and moving as what he does on the gridiron to help lead the Texans defense.
His story is well-documented. From his tough childhood to his fruitful college days at Florida Atlantic, from an undrafted free agent to building a strong relationship with then-49ers assistant DeMeco Ryans, Al-Shaair has steadily climbed the NFL career ladder and is now one of the top and most well-respected linebackers in the game he loves.
Anyone lucky enough to spend time with him will immediately understand why Al-Shaair is so special. We had a preseason TV production meeting in his first season here. These are off-the-record sit-downs with players and coaches, one-by-one.
After 20 minutes with Azeez, we were all blown away by the person he is – so thoughtful and caring. It made an impact on us all. John Harris joked "So, when you look in the mirror, do you see DeMeco Ryans?"
Al-Shaair is clearly his own man. But his passion, disposition and play certainly echo what his head coach brought and still brings to the mix.
The Texans and Houston are fortunate and blessed to have Al-Shaair as part of this team and community. He's a force in the locker room, on the field and in the city. And he'll be a Texan for years to come.
LB Azeez Al-Shaair announced as Houston Texans Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Club Winner. Check out photos of Al-Shaair on and off the field.