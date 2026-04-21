Long-Term Terminator

From the time the 2022 draft was in the books, people were talking about Will Anderson Jr. being the best non-quarterback available in 'next year's draft' – 2023.

I remember driving and listening to all the sports talk shows discussing how great it would be if the Texans could get him the following year. This was a player who was tearing up the SEC, leading the Crimson Tide, on and off the field.

Fast forward to round one in '23, Houston trades up to number three and grabs Anderson Jr., in a move we'll never forget.

From the moment he walked into the building, the defensive end has been everything the Texans wanted him to be and more.

Once he got to work in practice, DeMeco Ryans said Anderson was the type of player young Texans should emulate. He had the drive, skill, leadership and work ethic that embodied S.W.A.R.M. and everything Ryans looked for from his players.

So many of these Texans remind me of Ryans himself, when he was a young linebacker wearing Deep Steel Blue. Players who walk onto the field at the Houston Methodist Training Center and have the 'DeMeco look.' That's Anderson. He's the character prototype. And his performances on the field are elite.

Anderson immediately validated the trade-up by earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in '23. He's followed that up with two stellar double-digit sack campaigns, including a First-Team All-Pro season in '25 and two Pro Bowl bids.

On a team that has a history of great edge players, like Mario Williams and future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, Anderson has taken the baton and taken the league by storm. The exciting thing is this is just the beginning. Anderson will continue to be relentless in helping the Texans achieve their goals.