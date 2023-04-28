Big Defensive Names John Harris Has Eyes On For Rounds Two and Three

The Texans drafting Will Anderson Jr. was certainly a likely possibility heading into Thursday night.

The Texans drafting Will Anderson Jr. after drafting QB C.J. Stroud? That was not expected in the slightest.

Man, that was one of the most exciting moments I've ever experienced during a draft at any point. I'm still stunned that Nick, DeMeco and team pulled off the two-three pick-a-palooza. In doing so, the Texans did trade away one opportunity (33rd overall) to add to the defensive draft ledger. However, there's still plenty of ammunition with picks 65 and 73 remaining on Friday night. Who could the Texans target on day two on the defensive side of the ball? Let's dive into the best available on the board.

Interior Defensive Line

I don't think it's off the table IF the EXACT RIGHT guy is on the board.

73. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

75. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

86. Siaki Ika, Baylor

99. Gervon Dexter Sr, Florida

111. Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Edge Rushers

After selecting Anderson Jr., I don't imagine adding another edge rusher will happen. But, again, if it's the perfect guy to add to the edge crew, then let's rock.

30. Keion White, Georgia Tech

47. B.J. Ojulari, LSU

50. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (inside/outside)

53. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

59. Tuli Tuipolotu, USC

66. Derrick Hall, Auburn

72. Byron Young, Tennessee

90. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

92. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Linebackers

Some excellent linebackers are still on the board as only one was drafted in the 1st round.

36. Drew Sanders, Arkansas

43. Trenton Simpson, Clemson

62. Daiyan Henley, Washington State

74. Noah Sewell, Oregon

113. Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

117. Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Cornerback

This is a deep class so it wouldn't surprise me to see a CB added on Friday.

20. Joey Porter Jr, Penn State

37. D.J. Turner, Michigan

38. Kelee Ringo, Georgia

40. Darius Rush, South Carolina

46. Julius Brents, Kansas State

54. Cam Smith, South Carolina

77. Cory Trice Jr,, Purdue

81. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

93. 'Quan' Martin, Illinois

98. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, FL

107. Eli Ricks, Alabama

Safety

Not one safety came off the board in the first round, so there's value on day two.