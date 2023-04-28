Big Defensive Names John Harris Has Eyes On For Rounds Two and Three

The Texans drafting Will Anderson Jr. was certainly a likely possibility heading into Thursday night.
The Texans drafting Will Anderson Jr. after drafting QB C.J. Stroud? That was not expected in the slightest.
Man, that was one of the most exciting moments I've ever experienced during a draft at any point. I'm still stunned that Nick, DeMeco and team pulled off the two-three pick-a-palooza. In doing so, the Texans did trade away one opportunity (33rd overall) to add to the defensive draft ledger. However, there's still plenty of ammunition with picks 65 and 73 remaining on Friday night. Who could the Texans target on day two on the defensive side of the ball? Let's dive into the best available on the board.
Interior Defensive Line
I don't think it's off the table IF the EXACT RIGHT guy is on the board.
73. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
75. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
86. Siaki Ika, Baylor
99. Gervon Dexter Sr, Florida
111. Jaquelin Roy, LSU
Edge Rushers
After selecting Anderson Jr., I don't imagine adding another edge rusher will happen. But, again, if it's the perfect guy to add to the edge crew, then let's rock.
30. Keion White, Georgia Tech
47. B.J. Ojulari, LSU
50. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (inside/outside)
53. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
59. Tuli Tuipolotu, USC
66. Derrick Hall, Auburn
72. Byron Young, Tennessee
90. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
92. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
Linebackers
Some excellent linebackers are still on the board as only one was drafted in the 1st round.
36. Drew Sanders, Arkansas
43. Trenton Simpson, Clemson
62. Daiyan Henley, Washington State
74. Noah Sewell, Oregon
113. Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
117. Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Cornerback
This is a deep class so it wouldn't surprise me to see a CB added on Friday.
20. Joey Porter Jr, Penn State
37. D.J. Turner, Michigan
38. Kelee Ringo, Georgia
40. Darius Rush, South Carolina
46. Julius Brents, Kansas State
54. Cam Smith, South Carolina
77. Cory Trice Jr,, Purdue
81. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
93. 'Quan' Martin, Illinois
98. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, FL
107. Eli Ricks, Alabama
Safety
Not one safety came off the board in the first round, so there's value on day two.
24. Brian Branch, Alabama
70. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
78. Jammie Robinson, Florida State
82. Christopher Smith, Georgia
85. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
91. JL Skinner, Boise State
96. Sydney Brown, Illinois
102. Jordan Battle, Alabama