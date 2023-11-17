👀 BMW launches ticket giveaway for Texans fans

Nov 16, 2023 at 06:48 PM

On Thursday, BMW announced a big surprise for Texans fans.

250 fans will win a pair of tickets to the Texans November 19 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium thanks to the BMW sweepstakes.

Fans that submit an entry could be on their way to see Head Coach DeMeco Ryans' team hunt for another win in front of a raucous Houston crowd.

The Texans have won two straight games since their bye week and are looking to continue climbing the standings when Kyler Murray and the Cardinals come to town. Even if you don't win, you may be able to grab a ticket before they run out.

